College Briefs Jan. 30

IMC professor publishes article about social media assignment

Arhlene Flowers, associate professor in the Department of Strategic Communication at Ithaca College, published the article “Learning about Diversity Worldwide: How a Social Media Writing Assignment Provides Students with Multicultural Perspectives” in Volume 6, Issue 1 of the Journal of Public Relations Education.

This peer-reviewed journal is published by the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication, a nonprofit organization of more than 3,700 educators, students and practitioners from around the globe. The Journal of Public Relations Education is devoted to the presentation of research and commentary that advances the field of public relations education.

Towers Marketplace adds early hours to Spring 2020 schedule

Towers Marketplace will now serve breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, and will be open for lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Between 10 and 11 a.m., as well as between 1 and

5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Towers Marketplace will not be preparing food in the kitchens but will sell convenience items.

IC history professor publishes chapter on Mormon disunion

After participating in an international conference in 2017 in Plymouth, England, conference organizers invited Pearl Ponce, associate professor and chair of the Department of History, to contribute to “Union and Disunion in the Nineteenth Century,” published in December 2019 by Routledge.

Ponce’s chapter, entitled “Attempting disunion: Mutable borders and the Mormon experience with the United States, 1846–1858,” investigates what happened when the Mormons, seeking

to escape prejudice, persecution and anti-Mormon violence, left the United States to settle in what was then Mexico. Within two months of settling around the Great Salt Lake Basin, war between the United States and

Mexico broke out, and in the treaty that ended the war, the United States subsumed a great swath of territory, including the Mormon settlements, in the West. This work looks at the ways in which the Mormons attempted to manage their forced reunion.

IC to host speaker to discuss equality on college campuses

The Office of Religious and Spiritual Life, the Center for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Social Change and Hillel at Ithaca College are hosting Yavilah McCoy, an educator, anti-racism activist, and diversity, equity and inclusion consultant, for a brown-bag lunch conversation with faculty. McCoy will enage in discussion and dialogue regarding the growing need to advance justice across interracial, intercultural and interfaith differences on college campuses. Those in attendance will explore tools for navigating multiple and emerging political and cultural differences. McCoy will explore strategies for working together and apart toward common goals of greater equity and justice for all students. The discussion will be held from 12:10 to 1 p.m. Feb. 18 in Klingenstein Lounge.

Office of Judicial Affairs seeks faculty justices for review board

The Office of Judicial Affairs is seeking faculty justices who are interested in serving on Student Conduct Review Board hearings regarding cases of alleged sexual misconduct, domestic and dating violence and stalking. Justices serving on these boards are required to attend a day-long training session provided by Judicial Affairs, the Office of the General Counsel and the Advocacy Center. Training is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 7 in Klingenstein Lounge.

College hosts info sessions for prospective orientation staff

Applications are currently open for all interested in being members of the Fall 2020 orientation staff and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 16.

Every applicant is required to attend an information session, hosted by New Student and Transition Programs. The information includes testimony from past and current orientation leaders, what an individual could expect as an orientation leader and more about the application process.

Sessions are being held at noon Jan. 27 in the Ithaca Falls Room, 1 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Six Mile Creek Room, 5:15 p.m. Feb. 3 in the Ithaca Falls Room, 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Ithaca Falls Room and noon Feb. 12. at the Ithaca Falls Room.

Student mental health service adds new location for Spring 2020

Let’s Talk, provided by the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services, is a no-appointment-necessary service available at eight locations on campus, now including the Fitness Center. Let’s Talk is informal and not intended to be a substitute for formal counseling and does not constitute mental health treatment. Counselors can listen to specific problems, help explore solutions and introduce students to what it is like to speak to a member of the counseling staff. Speaking with a Let’s Talk counselor can help provide insight, support and information about other resources. For further information visit: https://www.ithaca.edu/sacl/counseling/outreach/letstalk/