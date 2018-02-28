College Briefs March 1

Suspensions for peaceful protests will not impact admissions results

Ithaca College released a statement encouraging free speech in prospective students Feb. 26 via Twitter. The statement said the college strives to create an active and inclusive environment encouraging students, faculty, staff and alumni to share responsibilities of citizenship and service in the global community. The statement was made in response to a recent outpouring of statements from college admissions offices in regard to student protest involving the Parkland shooting.

Nicole Eversley Bradwell, director of admissions, said the college chose to join the National Association for College Admission Counseling College and University Update on Disciplinary Actions list and put a confirming statement on Ithaca College’s website.

“This action was done in solidarity with our colleagues at colleges and universities across North America and to confirm for prospective students that we encourage free expression and constructive dialogue that promote responsible citizenship,” Eversley Bradwell said.

Workshop to provide strategies for women negotiating salaries

A session about strategies for women negotiating their salaries will be held on March 1 from 4 to 5 p.m. in Career Services.

The workshop will provide tips individuals can use regardless of industry and experience level. The session will also discuss the gender pay gap and the importance of women learning successful negotiation strategies.

Students must register for this session using their Handshake account.

English professors to discuss theater history research

Christopher Matusiak, associate professor in the Department of English, and Jonathan Baldo, professor of English at the Eastman School of Music, will discuss their work about theater history on March 1 from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. in Business 301.

Matusiak will share a paper titled “‘Where the birds of Mars were wont to fight’: Drury Lane at War, 1642-49.” Baldo will share a paper titled “’If a lie may do thee grace’: Shifts of Memory in Shakespeare’s Second Tetralogy.”

Refreshments will be served.

Faculty member to be honored for making local history impactful

Sean Eversley Bradwell, director of programs and outreach in the Department of Student Affairs and Campus Life, is being recognized for making local history real and impactful by The History Center in Tompkins County.

Eversley Bradwell’s relationship with The History Center began over 20 years ago while bringing groups of students as part of his history courses while teaching at the Lehman Alternative Community School. He has continued through his dissertation research, writing, programming and active student engagement. He stated that The History Center has provided him the opportunity to connect local history conversations to real places. Eversley Bradwell will be honored at the Celebrating History Awards Gala on March 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora Street. Those who would like to celebrate with Eversley Bradwell can register at https://goo.gl/C4KoH2 or by contacting Ksenia Ionova at 607-274-8284 ext. 227.

Alum and vice president of Hillel to speak at Purim celebration

Sheila Katz ’05, vice president of Hillel International and creator of Ask Big Questions, will speak March 1 at 7 p.m. in Muller Chapel.

Katz will explore the intersection of the heroines Vashti and Esther and contemporary movements #MeToo and #TimesUp in an interactive program.

The Purim celebration will include lechayims and homemade hamantaschen and the chanting of the Megillah scroll.

This event is a collaboration between Ithaca College Hillel and the Ithaca College Alumni Association.

Students and professors to hold reading at Buffalo Street Books

Katharyn Howd Machan, professor in the Department of Writing, has published two new full-length collections of poems, “Secret Music: Voices from Redwing, 1888” and “Katharyn Howd Machan: Selected Poems.”

Writing professors and Ithaca College students will read selections from “Secret Music” on March 3 at 4 p.m. at Buffalo Street Books. Listeners will travel back to the fictional 19th-century town in Tuscarora County as characters share with them the hidden thoughts they would never dare speak aloud.

Refreshments will be served.

Annual fundraiser to collect money and hair for cancer charities

Ithaca College Hillel is holding the annual Shoshana Rudnick Inch-a-Thon on March 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the North Foyer of Campus Center.

Participants can pay $10 for a haircut or donate 8 inches for a free haircut. Participants can sign up for an appointment online.

All of this year’s money will be donated to Gift of Life, and all hair will be donated to Pantene Beautiful Lengths.

Italian Club fundraiser to raise money for earthquake victims

The Italian Club is hosting a fundraiser March 2 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Emerson Suites to raise money for the victims of the earthquake that destroyed Amatrice, Italy, in 2016.

Tickets are $10 and include an Italian dinner with recipes from Amatrice, dancing and raffles.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the event.