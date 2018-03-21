College Briefs March 22

Conversation about mindfulness to be held for staff and faculty

A Contemplative Cafe session will be held on March 23 from noon to 1 p.m. in the Center for Faculty Excellence.

The Contemplative Cafe is a series of presentations and conversations about the use of contemplative and reflective pedagogies in the classroom.

This cafe will focus on utilizing mindfulness strategies to support student learning. Kit Muma, instructor in the Department of Biology, and Michael Faber, former IC Chaplain, will present.

Faber will share his experience of teaching a course on meditation to IC students, and Muma will share how she uses mindfulness and meditation techniques in her science courses.

Social change educator to speak about Poor People’s Campaign

Manolo de los Santos, member of the Popular Education Project, will speak on March 22 at 12:10 p.m. in Job 160.

Manolo will speak about the Poor People’s Campaign and work in immigrant communities.

The event is co-sponsored by the Latin American Studies Program and the Department of Politics.

Educational event to feature technology seminars and vendors

The 28th annual Educational Technology Day will be held March 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Campus Center.

Educational Technology Day is a free regional technology event that attracts over 1,600 people annually from upstate New York. It features local and national vendors such as AT&T, Apple, Brocade, Dell, Epson, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft and many others.

The day will be include more than 40 seminars and discussions, as well as over 60 local and national technology-related vendors.

Featured sessions include presentations: Assistive Technology in Higher Education; Where will our cars take us? The technology and potential impact of self driving cars; Student Perspectives on IT in higher education; and eSports Explosion: Keuka College’s Entry into Varsity Video-Gaming. There will also be a Women in IT panel.

The full schedule can be viewed online at https://www.ithaca.edu/edtechday/docs/etd2018semdesc.pdf.

The event is free and open to all. No registration is required.

Mathematics department to host first annual Women in Math Day

The Department of Mathematics at Ithaca College is hosting the first annual IC Women in Math Day from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on March 24 in the School of Business.

This event is an opportunity for female high school students and their families to engage with mathematical ideas and to learn more about careers that incorporate mathematics.

The day will consist of a series of presentations and hands-on activities.

Visiting artist to speak about art and graduate school

Frances Gallardo, visiting artist, will hold two discussions on March 27.

Gallardo will discuss graduate school, artist opportunities and life post-art school at 2 p.m. in Ceracche room 121, followed by an artist talk at 2:50 p.m. in Cerrache room 126.

Gallardo creates paper-based works that range from intricate two-dimensional collages to large-scale sculptural installations. Her work approaches the broad subject of landscape through personal experience, blending the geopolitical with the imaginary and the poetic.

Professors earn research grant for sustainable business study

Narges Kasiri, associate professor in the Department of Management, and Hormoz Movassaghi, professor in the Department of Finance and International Business, have been approved for a research grant from HSBC Bank.

Kasiri and Movassaghi submitted a proposal to HSBC to conduct research on small business sustainability in the Ithaca area.

The grant was funded for research that helps to understand the patterns of success in adopting sustainability in small businesses and to study the differences in sustainability commitments by small businesses across towns to establish guidelines for broader adoption.

Listening sessions to be held for consolidating ICC themes

The Student Governance Council has proposed consolidating the Integrative Core Curriculum themes from six to four.

The proposal under consideration combines Power & Justice with Quest for a Sustainable Future. The proposal also combines Mind, Body, Spirit with World of Systems.

The Committee for College-Wide Recruitments is holding three listening sessions to get feedback from faculty teaching in the themes and perspectives.

One session will be held on March 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. in Friends 207. Two sessions will be held on March 26 from noon to 1 p.m. and March 31 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Taughannock Falls Room.