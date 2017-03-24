College Briefs March 23

All Ithaca College students safe after London Parliament attack

All Ithaca College students studying abroad at the Ithaca College London Center have been reported safe following an attack outside of British Parliament in London the afternoon of March 22. At least four people have been confirmed dead, including the attacker and a police officer, and at least 20 are said to be injured.

London police said they were treating the attack as terrorism, which reportedly makes it the most serious such assault in London since the subway bombings more than a decade ago.

Facebook activated its safety check feature following the attack, and some students studying abroad at the London Center marked themselves safe via the feature. Later in the afternoon, the college tweeted that it had received confirmation that all 93 students studying abroad in London were safe and accounted for.

HSHP professor publishes article in national peer review journal

Srijana Bajracharya, professor and chair in the Department of Health Promotion and Physical Education, published an article titled “Knowledge, Perceived Benefits and Barriers of College Employees Regarding Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Screening: A Replication Study” in a peer-reviewed journal, The International Journal of Health, Wellness, and Society.

She presented this paper at the International Conference on Health, Wellness and Society, in Madrid, Spain, in 2015.

The purpose of this project was to replicate a previous study and examine current employees’ knowledge and perception regarding CRC issues and find out if there is any difference between the results from two studies. The main reason for this research was to find out what the current population’s needs are so that targeted CRC educational workshops can

be planned.

Results indicated that after almost 10 years since last observation, there was no improvement in knowledge scores on CRC and CRC screening among college employees.

Distinguished visiting writer to give reading at the college

Stephen Burt, the final distinguished visiting writer of the Spring 2017 semester, will give a reading at 8 p.m. March 28 in

Klingenstein Lounge.

Burt is a poet, essayist and literary critic with eight published books, including two critical books on poetry and three poetry collections. Burt’s most recent essay collection is “The Poem is You: 50 or So Contemporary Poems and How to Read Them.” The essay collection “Close Calls with Nonsense” was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award.

Burt’s other works include “Belmont,” “The Art of the Sonnet,” “Something Understood: Essays and Poetry for Helen Vendler,” “The Forms of Youth: Adolescence and 20th Century Poetry” and “Parallel Play: Poems; Randall Jarrell on W. H. Auden.” “Advice from the Lights,” a book of poems, will be published in 2017. A recipient of a 2016 Guggenheim Fellowship, Burt is a professor of English at Harvard University.

The New York Times called Burt “one of the most influential poetry critics of his generation.”

IC Phi Kappa Phi honor society to hold 2017 Induction Ceremony

The 40th annual Spring Induction Ceremony of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Ithaca College will be held at 7 p.m. March 23 in Hockett Family Recital Hall in the Whalen Center for Music. During this year’s induction, 102 students across all schools will be added to

the membership.

College community members are invited to attend; however, seating may be limited.

At the college, the deans of each school are invited to nominate undergraduate and graduate students for membership consideration.

In accordance with the chapter by-laws, inductees must be of good character and possess notable academic achievements.

To qualify for membership, juniors must be in the upper 7.5 percent of their class and seniors must be in the upper 10 percent of their graduating class; graduate and professional students must rank in the upper 10 percent of all graduate and professional

students currently enrolled.

Search for chief diversity officer will be deferred until 2017–18

The college has decided to defer the timing of the search for a chief inclusion and diversity officer to the fall semester, after president-elect Shirley Collado officially assumes her role

as president.

Collado said she plans to consult with the search committee and members of the campus community at the start of the new academic year about the CIDO’s reporting line, institutional support, vision and responsibilities.

The search will resume early in the 2017–18 academic year, with a redefined timeline. The search committee has worked with

Neumann Executive Search this year to identify a pool of applicants. In an Intercom message, the college said it anticipates that the pool of candidates will remain intact for the relaunch.