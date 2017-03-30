College Briefs March 30

Psychology department students present at research conference

Last week, 15 students representing six Ithaca College psychology department research teams presented posters about their research at the Annual Meeting of the Eastern Psychological Association in Boston.

Laura Muscalu, lecturer in the Department of Psychology, and Judith Pena-Shaff, associate professor in the Department of Psychology, presented on developmental and educational psychology with students Morgan Alteio, Sydney Appelbaum, Peter Kilian, Emily O’Brien, Zelda Rosen, Morgan Schall, Liann Gelber, Emily Heerd, Hannah Rolf, Kimberley Wong and Lior Yaari. In the category of Emotional and Physiological Influences in Cognition, Brandy Bessette-Symons, assistant professor in the Department of Psychology, presented with students Adam Chafee and Erin Strahley. For the topic of Human Motivation, Mary DePalma, professor in the Department of Psychology, presented with students Victoria Ayvazian and Eva Garcia Ferres on An Investigation of Implicit Personality Theories and Coping Behaviors. In the category of Humor, Bernard Beins, professor and chair of the Department of Psychology, presented with Maris Krauss. For Social Judgment, Leigh Ann Vaughn, associate professor in the Department of Psychology, presented with students Samantha Dorazio, Irene Howard, Nicholas Liddick, Genesis Alvarez and Ximena Leon. And in the category of The Human Mind: Origins and Function, professor Nancy Rader presented with Laurel Maley and Kaitlyn Folkes.

Professor receives Fulbright grant for research in Latin America

Michael Smith, associate professor in the Department of History and faculty member in the Department of Environmental Studies and Sciences, has been awarded a Core U.S. Scholar Fulbright to Nicaragua for the Fall 2017 semester for his project “Paths to Resilience: A Collaborative Environmental History of Sustainable Development in Totogalpa.”

Working with students and staff of Grupo Fénix of the National Engineering University of Nicaragua, the women’s cooperative Las Mujeres Solares de Totogalpa and community members of Sabana Grande in the Department of Madriz, he will be compiling a regional environmental history of a community working to overcome environmental challenges through

sustainable development.

Shared Governance Task Force asks community for feedback

The Shared Governance Task Force will share a final draft of the charter of shared governance with the campus community for consideration in early April. At that point, the task force will be polling the campus to assess the level of support for the charter.

They will then be sharing the final proposed charter of shared governance and the results of the campus poll with the Ithaca College Board of Trustees at the May 2017 meeting.

This week, the Shared Governance Task Force asked campus community members to use an anonymous link via email to provide feedback to the Shared Governance Task Force on the second draft of the charter of shared governance. The survey closed March 29, and the task force said the input will be used to inform the draft.

Center for Faculty Excellence to host discussion series session

The Center for Faculty Excellence is hosting its final session of a yearlong series of discussion hours on integrating sustainability content into courses across the curriculum. The discussion will be held March 31 in the Center for Faculty Excellence from noon to 1 p.m.

All who are interested in learning about sustainability education or who have pedagogical experiences in this area are invited to join. The discussion will also highlight the work of two faculty member, who will be sharing their tools for teaching sustainability in their courses: Srijana Bajracharya, professor and chair of the Department of Health Promotion and Physical Education, will present teaching strategies she applied for her class on sustainability during her London Sabbatical Program using the Burns model of sustainability education, and Bradley Rappa, assistant professor in the Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies, will be sharing some of the films that he uses in his cinema and photography course.

Phi Kappa Phi honor society holds annual community book drive

The Ithaca College Chapter of Phi Kappa Phi’s third annual book drive will end March 31. The honor society is urging campus community members to donate books. There are bins located throughout campus at the following locations: Williams Hall, the Roy H. Park Hall, the Peggy Ryan Williams Center, the Dorothy D. and Roy H. Park Center for Business and Sustainable Enterprise, the James J. Whalen Center for Music and the Center for Health Sciences.

All books collected this year will be donated to the local nonprofit organization Friends of Tompkins County Public Library, whose proceeds benefit the Tompkins County Public Library, the Finger Lakes Library System and organizations working for literacy in Tompkins County.