College Briefs May 4

College to hold IC Kicks Back event for last week of classes

The end of the year celebration, IC Kicks Back, will be taking place 2–6 p.m. May 5 on the Campus Center Quad. Students will be able to take a break from studying for finals to challenge one another on an inflatable tropical obstacle course, play “Hippo Chow Down,” slide down the inflatable Toxic Drop and commemorate the day in a photo booth — sponsored by the Student Activities Board.

The event is free and open to the Ithaca College community. Free food will be provided by the Student Governance Council and Ithaca College Dining Services. To attend the event, community members must bring their college IDs. No bags, water bottles or containers are allowed at the event.

Student-run Stillwater Magazine to hold reading of 2017 issue

The staff of Stillwater Magazine will be holding a reading of its 2017 issue. Stillwater Magazine, a student-run journal of literature and art, publishes an issue every year in which students can share their voices through original prose, poetry, nonfiction essays, art and photography, according to its website. The reading will take place at 6 p.m. May 4 at the Ithaca College Handwerker Gallery. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations should contact Jacob White at jrwhite@ithaca.edu or 904-501-9860.

Vietnamese refugees in the US basis of professor’s new book

Phuong Nguyen, assistant professor in the Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity, will be presenting about his forthcoming book, “Becoming Refugee American: The Politics of Rescue in Little Saigon.”

Nguyen will discuss the complex ways Vietnamese refugees, who came to the United States after the Vietnam War, negotiate anti-Asian sentiments, their identities and a sense of belonging. The discussion will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 4 in Clark Lounge. Light refreshments will also be served. For those who need accommodations, contact cscre@ithaca.edu or call 607-274-1056.

Fall 2017 Anthropology team to gain archaeologist professor

Thomas Garrison will be joining Ithaca College this fall in the Department of Anthropology as an assistant professor. Garrison’s expertise surrounds the area of Mayan archaeology, and he specializes in research methods and techniques, including LiDAR data acquisition and GIS/Remote sensing in archaeology. According to an Intercom post, Garrison hopes to add further depth and texture to the Department of Anthropology’s overall degree offerings in anthropology, including potential study abroad classes in Guatemala and more.

Garrison is currently an assistant professor at the University of Southern California. He teaches in the USC Department of Anthropology’s interdisciplinary archaeology major, which is an affiliated program with Ithaca College. He has also taught previously at Brown University and in the Department of Anthropology for the Joukowsky Institute for Archaeology and the Ancient World.

Circles community garden plots now available for IC community

For students, faculty and staff staying in Ithaca this summer, Ithaca College is offering free gardening plots for community members to grow their own produce, flowers and plants. Currently, there are 22 plots that are able to be claimed, and they will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students will receive first priority if the college receives a high number of requests for the gardening plots.

To have a plot, the gardener will have to start planting within the first two weeks of claiming their space. Gardeners are not allowed to apply any pesticides in the garden without the approval of the garden manager, illegal plants cannot be harvested, plots cannot be left unattended for more than two weeks, guests can only enter that gardening area while attended, plots cannot be expanded beyond the space given and plots have to be taken care of for the entirety of the summer, according to the Circles Organic Garden Sign Up, which can be found online. Basic gardening supplies will be made available. For more information or general questions about the college’s gardening plots, email circles@ithaca.edu.

Club offers new therapy grant for IC breast cancer survivors

Ithaca College Unites For HER, a student club dedicated to raising money to provide integrative therapies to women and men in the college community who are affected by breast cancer, is raising money to provide a grant to any student, faculty, staff or immediate family member of theirs affected by breast cancer. The grant is meant to help pay for integrative therapies to help those who are going through, or have gone through, breast cancer treatment. It will cover therapies that include acupuncture, yoga classes, massage therapy and nutrition counseling. To learn more about this club and how to apply for the grant, visit http://icunitesforher5.wixsite.com/icufh.