College Briefs Nov. 14

Cortaca viewing party and brunch to take place for Cortaca weekend

Ithaca College is offering a free Cortaca pregame breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Campus Center Dining Hall. The college will also offer a Cortaca viewing party from noon to 4 p.m. in the Emerson Suites and Clark Lounge. A sensory viewing room, with tactile sensory objects, will be organized by Disability Education, Alliance and Resources at Ithaca College in the Klingenstein Lounge. Students need their college IDs but do not need meal plans for the free brunch. The viewing party in the Emerson Suites will have food, inflatables, a green screen photo booth and T-shirts, while supplies last. Clark Lounge will be open for those who wish to only watch the game. Kickoff for the Cortaca Jug is at 1 p.m.

Ithaca Massage Station to offer on-campus massages to students

Ithaca College’s Center for Health Promotion partnered with Ithaca Massage Station to bring chair massages to students from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 19. The massages will be offered in the Center for Health Promotion, located on the lower level of the Hammond Health Center. The massages will cost $1 per minute and must be paid for in advance by credit card or PayPal. Students can sign up for 10, 20 or 30 minutes of massaging. Visit the Center for Health Promotion’s website for more information and to book an appointment.

Students honored at convention for student media organizations

Ithaca College’s student-run television and radio stations, ICTV and WICB, were honored at the College Broadcasters Inc. (CBI) National Student Electronic Media Convention in St. Louis for outstanding news, sports and entertainment programming. The annual event was held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. Sophomore Manny Sanchez was awarded first place for Best Station Promo video for his “ICTV Reports” promo. Molly North ’19, Michael Pyskaty ’19 and senior Patricia Visceglia were awarded third place for Best Special Broadcast video for their coverage in “Election Center 2018.” Val DiGloria ’19, Kristen Karaliunas ’19 and senior Kyle Lauerman were awarded fourth place for Best General Entertainment Program video for the show “Looseleaf.” Senior Sarah Horbacewicz was awarded first place for Best Podcast for “Six Degrees.” Cam Pratt ’19 was awarded first place for Best Sports Reporting audio for his “Cortaca Jug Football Game Open” coverage.

Senior Peter Champelli, WICB station manager, presented “Using Graphic Design, Animation and Systems to Grow Your Station” at the convention. Senior Pia Rizzo-Wittlin, WICB local music director, presented “Music (Un)Incorporated: How to Grow Your Local Music Scene.” Jeremy Menard, manager of television and radio operations, presented “Roundtable Discussion: The Music Director’s Responsibility in the #MeToo Era” and “Getting Along With Your Licensee and Radio/TV/Multimedia Show and Tell.” ICTV programming airs during the academic year locally in Tompkins County. WICB broadcast locally on 91.7 FM.

Handwerker Gallery director’s art featured in Binghamton exhibition

Handwerker Gallery director Mara Baldwin will have her “Come ’Round Right” work featured from Nov. 7 to Dec. 5 in the Elsie B. Rosefsky Memorial Art Gallery at Binghamton University. The “Come ’Round Right” exhibition questions the post-utopian landscape and legacy left behind by the Shakers, exploring the persistence of a disappearing community by examining what remains. This work does not provide a historical recreation or celebration of Shaker traditions but rather considers their labor and devotion and its inherent contradictions as a departure point for imagining new utopian futures.

Professor conducts honor choir of 120 singers in Allen, Texas

Janet Galván, professor in the Department of Music Performance and director of choral activities, conducted the Texas Region 5 Honor Choir on Nov. 2 in Allen, Texas. Galván conducted 120 singers who were

selected through auditions to participate in the event. She led the group in rehearsals from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and conducted a late afternoon concert. Two of the teachers who prepared students for the event had been singers under Galván’s direction in the Texas All-State Treble Choir and the American Choral Directors Association National Youth Honor Choir.

Business organization to host professional development event

Ithaca College’s International Association of Business Communicators chapter is hosting its program “The Candidate” from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Nov. 20 in Klingenstein Lounge. The program is designed to test the professional skills of students who are interested in business and communication fields. The program runs a simulation meant to teach participants how to position themselves as better candidates for any job they may apply for. Participants in the program will be asked to submit a resume and cover letter then come in for an interview at the event. The event will also include dinner, networking and final interviews. Those selected for each job will receive a large gift card.