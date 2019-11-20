College Briefs Nov. 21

Ithaca College professor releases video set for The Great Courses

James Pfrehm, associate professor in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at Ithaca College, created a video set course titled “Learning German: A Journey through Language and Culture” that was released by The Great Courses. The video set contains 30 video lectures that provide the viewer with a fundamental skill set for understanding and speaking basic German.

Staff member publishes progress on first-generation center blog

Lia Muñoz, assistant director for the Office of New Student and Transition Programs, described her accomplishments with the First Generation Center in a blog post published Nov. 6 in the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Center for First-Generation Student Success blog. Muñoz started in her position in May. Her work was also highlighted in the Ithaca Voice in August.

Faculty members speak at panel on teaching literary translation

Marella Feltrin-Morris and Annette Levine, associate professors in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures, presented at a panel — co-organized by Feltrin-Morris and María Constanza Guzmán, associate professor in the School of Translation and the Department of Hispanic Studies at York University — called “Teaching Literary Translation in the 21st Century” at the annual conference of the American Literary Translators Association (ALTA) in Rochester, New York. The conference, “ATLA42 Sight and Sound,” took place from Nov. 7 to 10.

In this panel, a group of translators and translation instructors who work in different language combinations discussed and shared teaching practices. Emphasis was placed on exemplifying how changes in the curriculum, in the student population and in learning environments have stimulated innovative approaches, individual and collaborative project based assignments, and the use of audiovisual resources for teaching literary translation.

Feltrin-Morris also presented her translation of “Let’s Get It Over With,” a short story by Luigi Pirandello at the ALTA Bilingual Readings. In the story, Bernardo Sopo has just lost his wife, but already at her wake, he is trying to dispose of her belongings. This was not because he did not love her but because every action in his life has been dictated by the mantra of “getting it over with.”

Fitness Center hours of operation change for Thanksgiving break

The Fitness Center will be operating with reduced hours over Thanksgiving break. The Fitness Center will be open Nov. 22 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Fitness Center will be closed from Nov. 23 to 24 and from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. The Fitness Center will reopen with its regular academic-year hours Dec. 2.

Ithaca College announces new assistant director for judicial affairs

The Office of Residential Life and Judicial Affairs announced that Katie Newcomb, former student conduct advisor in the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities at Syracuse University, will serve as the assistant director for judicial affairs. Newcomb started in the position Nov. 20. Newcomb will be responsible for overseeing the collegewide judicial system and coordinating all related processes and functions.

Prior to working at Syracuse University, Newcomb worked as area coordinator in the Offices of Residence Life at SUNY Geneseo and SUNY Potsdam. Newcomb received her master’s degree in higher education from Stony Brook University and completed a master’s degree in music education at Potsdam.

Counseling center adds extension to winter coat drive through March

Due to high need, the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services is continuing its coat drive through March. The office is extending its coat drive for the remainder of the winter season and will continue to take donations of coats and money to purchase more coats to have available. The office specifically asks for heavy winter coats in a size large and other larger sizes.

Ithaca College students present original research at conference

A group of Ithaca College students presented their original research at the Mid-Atlantic Popular and American Culture Association’s annual conference Nov. 7–9. Charlotte Noel Kane ’19 presented “Under the Influence: How Instagram Propagates Eating Disorders.” Senior Lauren Suna presented “Climbing the Mountain of Anxiety and Depression: Celeste and Mental Health.” Senior Alayna Vander Veer presented “‘For the honor of Grayskull’: Re imagining Strength in Netflix’s She-ra and the Princesses of Power.” Senior Andrea Yzaguirre presented “The Woman Get Married: How Peggy Carter’s Happy Ending Isn’t So Happy.” Senior Eliana Berger presented “Clanks, Constructs and Mad Science: Agatha Heterodyne’s Promotion of Inter-group Empathy in Girl Genius.” Junior Erica Otis presented “Why Should You be Different from All the Other Girls?: The Self-Fulfilling Prophecy of Batgirl.” Junior Angelina Randazzo presented “‘We Could be Beautiful’: A Marxist Reading of Mean Girls and Heathers.” Junior Isabella Oliverio presented “Where There Is No Imagination There Is No Horror: Horror Marketed towards Youth through Animated Films.”