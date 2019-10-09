College Briefs Oct. 10

College to hold annual event to provide free flu vaccinations to the community

Ithaca College will be holding its annual point of dispensing (POD) event for all faculty, students and staff from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Emerson Suites. POD is part of the college’s emergency preparedness plan and tests the college’s ability to deliver potentially lifesaving medication quickly and efficiently during an emergency or disaster incident that may pose a threat to

public health. College community members can receive a free flu vaccination in less than five minutes.

IC athletic training professor is named chair of national committee in his field

Paul Geisler, professor and program director in the Department of Exercise Science and Athletic Training, was named by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Board of Directors as the inaugural chairperson of the newly formed Athletic Training EducATionalists Community. The Athletic Training EducATionalists Community is a special interest group developed by NATA’s Executive Committee on Education in order to provide a more formal and regular mechanism for the advocacy and representation of all educationalists in the athletic training profession. The special interest group will provide effective and critical multicommunication channels between educational administrators, faculty and preceptors and the various regulatory and legislative bodies related to the educational functionaries already in existence in the profession.

Second annual IC code{a}thon to offer 24 hours of collaboration and coding

The second annual Ithaca College code{a}thon will run from 10 a.m. Oct. 26 to noon Oct. 27 in Friends Hall 110C. The event is presented by the college’s computer science department, Women in Computing, Information Technology, and Ed Tech Day. The Ithaca College code{a}thon brings together anyone with interest in creating applications, solving problems or coding. It is open to beginners interested in learning more to those who have coded

for years. The event will offer opportunities for attendees to explore creating virtual or augmented reality applications and other technology-related ideas. Similar to hack-a-thons happening around the country, mentors will lend expertise, expose a type of exploratory learning and prepare participants to think critically and outside of a traditional method for approaching problems. This free event is open to high school students and older. Participants and their mentors will work together for 24 hours. Food, coffee and prizes will be available at the event. For more information on the Ithaca College code{a}thon or to help with organizing the event, contact Jenna Linskens, associate director for learning technologies, teaching and learning with technology in IT, by email, at jlinskens@ithaca.edu, or by phone, at 607-274-1590. Event information and pre-registration can be found at http://ithaca.edu/code.

Writing Center to open its doors for midterm drop-in tutoring event

The Writing Center will offer drop-in tutoring from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 13 in Smiddy Hall 109. During the midterm drop-in event, students are encouraged to bring their writing projects to work in a community setting with floating tutors available for assistance. No appointment is required to attend and snacks will be provided.

Humanities and Sciences dean to host first cookies and conversations event

Melanie Stein, dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences, will host the first in a series of events called “Cookies and Conversations with the Dean” at noon Oct. 15 in the Dillingham Center lobby. Stein will host monthly events in different buildings across campus to connect with students in H&S.

Discussion series hosts presentation with Indiana University guest lecturer

The Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity will offer a presentation at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 in Clark Lounge by Maria Hamilton Abegunde, postdoctoral fellow and visiting lecturer in the Department of African American and African Diaspora Studies at Indiana University Bloomington. The presentation, “Are You Sure, Sweetheart, That You Want To Be Well?”, will explore questions pertaining to the connections between being well and how to stay free once one becomes free. Abegunde is the founding director of the Graduate Mentoring Center at Indiana University Bloomington. Abegunde’s research focuses on embodied memory of the middle passage and the ways in which unresolved ancestral emotions shape the lives of descendants as well as the links between ancestral wounding, contemporary violence and illness and disease.