College Briefs Oct. 12

Ithaca College celebrates LGBT History Month with video series

October is LGBT History Month. Each day throughout the month, a video highlighting a different historical figure will be available for viewing in a special section of The Center for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services’ website: LGBT History Month Featured Videos.

Each of these 31 leaders was nominated by leaders of state, national and international LGBTQ organizations and by the public, and has achieved success in a variety of endeavors, was a national hero, or advanced LGBTQ civil rights. LGBT History Month teaches heritage, provides role models, builds community and educates about unique national and international contributions.

LGBT History Month videos and other materials are made possible by the Equality Forum, a national and international LGBTQ civil rights organization with an educational focus.

Athletic training professor gives lecture at university in Ireland

Paul Geisler, associate professor and program director of the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences, recently visited the Institute of Technology Carlow in Ireland to continue work on Ithaca College’s international academic exchange program and to give a lecture to the faculty and students of their rehabilitation and athletic therapy program.

The Athletic Training Education program is now in its third year of a formal academic exchange with the rehabilitation and athletic therapy program at the Institute of Technology Carlow. The full academic-clinical exchange in athletic training education is one of only a few such programs in existence in the country.

Each fall, two senior athletic training majors from the college spend a semester studying and gaining clinical education experiences with patients in their outpatient clinic and Gaelic Athletic Association athletes. Each spring, two senior rehabilitation and athletic therapy students from the institute travel to the college to study and practice clinically with athletic

training faculty and Department of Athletics–certified athletic trainers.

Over the last week of September, Geisler traveled to Carlow to work with the institute faculty on clinical education issues, potential research projects and program administration.

While there, he was invited to present a clinical sports medicine talk to the faculty and students of their program and presented his research on a new, evidence-informed paradigm for iliotibial band pathology in running-based athletes.

Photography exhibit welcomes international faculty at college

The international faculty and staff welcome reception and the opening of the CONTINUUM Photography Exhibit will happen at

4 p.m. Oct. 12 in Gannett 316.

The CONTINUUM Photography Exhibit showcases Roy H. Park School of Communications photography program work from faculty, students and alumni that celebrates discovering the world, studying abroad, being adventurous and embracing the notion that everyone is part of a continuum. Continuum is defined as “a coherent whole characterized as a collection, sequence, or progression of values or elements varying by minute degrees.”

The event is co-sponsored and hosted by the Center for Faculty Excellence, the Office of International Programs and the Office of the

Associate Provost for Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement. The exhibit is curated by professors in the Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies.

The deadline to RSVP for the event is Oct. 9.

IC auxiliary services appoints new director of general services

After conducting a national search, Mike Howze has been selected as the next director of general services. Howze has over 20 years of management and leadership experience in a variety of industries and will start his new role Oct. 16.

Karen Serbonich, current director of general services, joined Ithaca College in 2003. After 14 years of service in mail services and general services, Serbonich will be retiring Nov. 17. There will be a retirement reception for Serbonich at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Klingenstein Lounge.

MLK Week planning committee accepting presentations offers

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will be celebrated in 2018 during the first week of classes, Jan. 22 to 27. MLK Week 2018 marks the 23rd annual Ithaca College community celebration of Martin Luther KingJr. and his teachings. The MLK planning committee announced that the 2018 MLK Week theme is “Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution.”

The planning committee is soliciting academic presentations as part of this week of learning and service. These educational sessions can be presented by faculty, staff or students at the college. Educational workshops will be held Jan. 23 from noon to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Workshops will also be held Jan. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. Presentation proposals for the MLK week community celebration should be submitted no later than Oct. 31.