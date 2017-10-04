College Briefs Oct. 5

Food Network’s former president to hold Q&A discussion downtown

The Studio at Ithaca College will be hosting Brooke Johnson, former Food Network president, for a moderated Q&A with audience discussion and networking.

The discussion will take place in the downtown studio, located at 171 East State Street, from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5. Guests can ask questions, informally pitch food media ideas and talk about food. The event will be an informal discussion setting, and guests are invited to stay as long as they are able to. The moderated Q&A session will be held from 4 to 5 p.m., and the open networking reception, with refreshments, will be held from 5 to 6 p.m.

Junior organizes relief initiative for victims of Hurricane Maria

Junior Joe Anthony Cruz has organized a relief initiative to support victims of Hurricane Maria.

The initiative began Oct. 2 and will end Oct. 6. Donation collections are being held in the lobbies of the Roy H. Park School of Communications, Campus Center, Emerson Hall, Lyon Hall, Bogart Hall, Hilliard Hall, Talcott Hall, East Tower, West Tower, Gardens Apartments laundry room, and Circles Community building. Bins will also be located outside dining areas on campus. Donation tables are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Cruz, a Park Scholar at the school, orchestrated the relief initiative and is working with other organizations on campus and other students in the Park Scholar program to support victims. They are collaborating with Cornell University’s Puerto Rican Students’ Association.

Ithaca College School of Music to host dynamic trumpet concert

The Ithaca College School of Music is collaborating with the Robert G. Boehmler Community Foundation to present Norwegian trumpeter Tine Thing Helseth and pianist Gunnar Flagstad.

Following her 2013 BBC Proms debut performance of Matthias Pintscher’s “Chutes d’étoiles” with the BBC Scottish Symphony, Helseth has established herself as a leading

trumpet soloist, gathering critical acclaim for her music.

Helseth has worked with some of the world’s leading orchestras to date, including the NDR Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, SWR Symphonieorchester Stuttgart, Gürzenich-Orchester Cologne, Tonkünstler-Orchester Vienna, Philharmonia, BBC Philharmonic, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Oslo Philharmonic, Danish Radio Symphony, Bergen Philharmonic, Helsinki Philharmonic, Gothenburg Symphony, Swedish Radio Symphony and the Orchestre philharmonique de Luxembourg. Helseth also works with an increasing number of chamber orchestras, namely the Munich Chamber, Australian Chamber and Zurich Chamber orchestras, as well as the Mozarteum Salzburg and the Hong Kong Sinfonietta.

This concert series is funded by a grant from the Robert G. Boehmler Community Foundation. Boehmler, who received a bachelor’s degree from the Ithaca College School of Music in 1938 and a master’s degree in 1961, was a musician and educator who established the foundation to support education in the communities in which he lived.

The concert will be held at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 3 in Ford Hall.

Professor’s image-text book makes international top 10 list

The image-text book “In Most Tides An Island” by Nicholas Muellner, associate professor in the Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies, has been named one of 10 books shortlisted for the Paris-Aperture Foundation Photobook of the Year award.

Muellner’s book is a glimpse of contemporary post-Soviet queer life. The book has also been selected for the 2017 Kassel Photobook Award and was reviewed in Aperture,

Photoworks, Tank Magazine, Collector’s Daily and 1000 Words Magazine.

Muellner will be reading from his book at The Photographer’s Gallery on Nov. 5 in London. He will also do a reading at Shakespeare & Co. in Paris in November. Muellner’s previous image-text books are “The Amnesia Pavilions” and “The Photograph Commands Indifference.”

Professor publishes in online journal about musical ‘Hamilton’

Timothy Johnson, professor and chair of the Department of Music Theory, History and Composition, published an article on the online open-access journal Engaging Students.

His article titled, “The Music of ‘Hamilton’ and its Historical, Cultural, Social, and Political Contexts,” appears in the most recent volume of Engaging Students: Essays in Music Pedagogy, which emphasizes student-focused learning.

This article describes his approach to teaching the hit musical in a senior seminar in Music, Liberal Arts, and Outside Fields, the capstone course for the Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Music in Combination with an Outside Field degrees. In this course, “students interweave specific observations about the music, based on the musical expertise they [have] been developing as music majors, with broader connections to fields outside of music.”