College Briefs Sept. 12

Center for Health Promotion staff earns wellness coaching certification

Nancy Reynolds, program director for the Center for Health Promotion at Ithaca College, and Kristen Lind, health promotion specialist for the Center for Health Promotion, earned the designations of national board – certified health and wellness coaches. Health and wellness coaches partner with clients who seek self-directed, lasting health-related changes that align with their values.

Faculty to discuss their knowledge in provost’s post-sabbatical event

La Jerne Cornish, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will host a post-sabbatical colloquium from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 16 in Clark Lounge. Professors who have recently returned from sabbatical will share knowledge in art history, economics and politics. Jennifer Jolly, professor in the Department of Art History, will present “David Alfaro Siqueiro’s Aesthetics of Conflict in the 1930s.” Jennifer Tennant, associate professor in the Department of Economics, will present “Using the lenses of economics and creative nonfiction to write about trauma.” Naeem Inayatullah, professor in the Department of Politics, will present “A Meal in Four Courses: Liberal International Political Economy,”; “Pedagogical Encounters and the Teaching Fantasy,”; “Exploitation and the Labor Theory of Value”; and “The Missing Introduction to International Relations Theory.” Keith Kaiser, Dana professor in the Department of Music Education, will facilitate the discussion. This event is organized and supported by the Center for Faculty Excellence.

Environmental filmmaker to speak on award-winning documentaries

Award-winning environmental filmmaker Jeff Orlowski is coming to the college to speak from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Emerson Suites. Orlowski, this year’s Park Distinguished Visitor, served as director, producer and cinematographer on the films “Chasing Ice” and “Chasing Coral.” His work has earned over 40 awards, including a Sundance award. His films have been screened at the White House, Congress, the United Nations and on all seven continents.

Activists to visit IC for conversation on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Nizar Farsakh, chair of the board of the Museum of the Palestinian People, and Ori Nir, spokesman for Americans For Peace Now, will visit the college from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Emerson Suites to share their understandings of the current state of the Israeli-Palenstinian conflict. The visit is sponsored by Hillel at Ithaca College, the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life and the Department of Politics. Farsakh and Nir will share their personal family histories and understandings of Israeli and Palestinian national histories and discuss paths toward peace.

Ithaca College offers fitness program at Wellness Clinic for cancer survivors

The Department of Physical Therapy and the Department of Exercise Science and Athletic Training at the college will conduct a research project called the Wellness and Cancer Survivorship Program. The program will offer a free fitness membership and a supportive and individualized exercise program to local cancer survivors for the fall semester at the Robert R. Colbert Sr. Wellness Clinic. Program organizers are asking for individuals who are not exercising regularly, have had a diagnosis of nonmetastic cancer, stage 1–3, and are within three years of their final treatment. Participants are provided with a team of fitness specialists including faculty, staff and students to help them achieve their exercise goals over an eight-week period. Interested individuals should contact Jill Mayer, clinical assistant professor in the Department of Physical Therapy.

Professors to facilitate screening of film that reflects on democracy

Jonathan Ablard, associate professor in the Department of History, and Carlos Figueroa, assistant professor in the Department of Politics, are facilitating a discussion-centered screening of “What is Democracy?” at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Emerson Suites. The professors will screen sections of the film interspersed with question-and-answer segments. The film is a reflection on democracy across continents and throughout history.

Southern tier AIDS program presents opioid overdose prevention workshops

The staff from Southern Tier AIDS Program will present several opioid overdose prevention training workshops to help participants recognize and prevent fatal opioid overdoses. Participants will learn basic information about opioid drugs, harm reduction, signs of overdose and how to administer naloxone. Participants who complete the training will receive an identification card that they can use to obtain a free naloxone kit at the STAP location in downtown Ithaca. Workshops will be hosted from 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Ithaca Falls Room, from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Taughannock Falls Room, from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Ithaca Falls Room and from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Taughannock Falls Room.