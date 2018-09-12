College Briefs Sept. 13

Professor delivers keynote address at Brazilian research symposium

During Summer 2018, Cynthia Henderson, associate professor in the Department of Theatre Arts, delivered the keynote address at the Federal University of Pernambuco in Brazil to open an Inaugural Research Symposium exploring the work of Gilberto Freyre, a renowned sociologist.

Her speech highlighted the intersection of actor training and the Theatre of the Oppressed, and the speech has gone on to be used in a number of classes at the university.

Additionally, Henderson served as a panelist on “Exploring Your Institutional Fit,” featuring faculty and academic leaders from Cornell University and other liberal arts colleges.

Later in the summer, Henderson was an auditor at the Black Arts Intensive in New York City, which was a collaboration between Stella Adler Studios and the Billie Holiday Theatre. Henderson was elected as a board member of the NYS Fulbright Alumni Association.

Research provides fitness program for participating cancer survivors

The physical therapy and exercise science departments at Ithaca College are teaming up to conduct a research project called the Wellness and Cancer Survivorship Program. The program will offer a free fitness membership to cancer survivors for the fall semester at the Ithaca College Wellness Clinic.

Participants will be provided with a team of fitness specialists including faculty, staff and students to help them achieve their exercise goals over an eight-week period.

Park now offering new mini courses open to all students for Fall 2018

The Roy H. Park School of Communications will be offering four new mini courses for the Fall 2018 semester. These courses are Media for Social Responsibility: The Distraction and Addiction of Digital Media, The Business of Media, Crisis Communication Simulations and Writing About Music: Legacies.

Media for Social Responsibility: The Distraction and Addiction of Digital Media will explore some of the negative effects of digital media, both on a personal and societal level. The course will meet with visiting guest experts Jean Twenge and David Brooks outside of their public lectures at the college.

The Business of Media is a career-building experience in which students will hear from faculty and guest experts about the entrepreneurial mindset and experience required to be at the forefront of media trends and business. Crisis Communication Simulations will review the basic strategies in crisis communications and the use of media to help manage a crisis situation.

Writing About Music: Legacies is an online course that will explore the genre of music journalism. Students will learn to tell true stories about music and the powerful political and social roles music plays in society.

Jazz ensemble to hold free concert as a learning opportunity for children

The Ithaca College Jazz Ensemble will be offering a free one-hour concert. Parents with small children are encouraged to come and stay for the show.

The concert aims to be an enjoyable way for kids of all ages to learn about jazz. The performance will be at 10 a.m Sept. 15 in Ford Hall in the Whalen Center for Music.

Professor presents at workshop on media and documentaries

Patricia Zimmermann, professor in the Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies and co-director of the Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival, delivered two presentations at the 25th Visible Evidence Conference on Documentary at Indiana University Aug. 8–11.

Zimmermann presented on William Greaves’ documentary “Ralph Bunche: An American Odyssey” at a special workshop on the legacy of William Greaves, one of the most prominent African-American filmmakers who worked in documentary, sponsored and narrative film as well as in television.

She also facilitated a workshop titled “Participatory Community Media: Fifty Years of Media about Place and Politics.” The workshop was developed with Louis Massiah, executive director of Scribe Video Center in Philadelphia, and Carmel Curtis, digital archivist at Indiana University.

9/11 service held at chapel for prayer and remembrance

The Office of Religious and Spiritual Life held a time of reflection at Muller Chapel in remembrance of 9/11. Brief readings and an interfaith prayer were offered at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the chapel, which remained open until 4 p.m. to allow for open sharing or silent meditation.

Student organization hosts dinner to showcase work from past year

IC Women in Computing held a welcome dinner from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Klingenstein Lounge. The dinner celebrated the new semester, welcomed new students and showcased some of the accomplishments of members from the past year. The event was designed to introduce new and returning members of the computer science department to the ICWC community.