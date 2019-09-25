College Briefs Sept. 26

Cine con Cultura film festival celebrates Latino heritage month

The sixth annual Cine con Cultura Film Festival started Sept. 16 with the screening of “Soldados do Araguaia” in Textor 103 at Ithaca College. In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, ¡Cultura! Ithaca and other organizations are bringing 12 movies in Spanish and Portuguese to be screened to the Ithaca community. All screenings are open to the public. General admission tickets are $8.50 per movie or $50 to attend all film screenings. Student tickets are $6.50 per screening or $40 to see all the films. “Through the Repellent Fence” will be screened at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Cornell Cinema. “The Infiltrators” will be screened at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center. “Nadie” will be screened at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Cornell Cinema. Filmmaker Miguel Coyula will be at the screening. “Filiberto” will be screened at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Cinemapolis. “Rojo” will be screened at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. at Cornell Cinema. “Las herederas” will be screened at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Cinemapolis. “Máxima” will be screened at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at Cinemapolis.

Handwerker Gallery to host artist talk with University of Pittsburgh professor

Lindsey French, visiting assistant professor in the Department of Studio Arts at the University of Pittsburgh, will present her lecture “Practices of Receptivity” at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Handwerker Gallery as part of the “Ambiguous Territory: Architecture, Landscape and the Postnatural” exhibition. French is an artist and educator whose work engages in gestures of communication with landscapes and the nonhuman. Her projects are texts written in collaboration with trees, scent transmissions, performative lectures and video documentation of dialogues with landscapes. She shared her work at the Museum of Contemporary Art and the International Museum of Surgical Science in Chicago, at Vox Populi in Philadelphia and in conjunction with the International Symposium of Electronics Arts in both Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Vancouver, British Columbia.

CNN live television director to speak on his experiences directing live news

John Duber, CNN live television director, will speak at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 in the Park Auditorium. Duber has worked in news production for 20 years. He has received seven Emmys from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He has worked across the country in live news and music as well as directed for Apple.

Playwright to present her memoir in three-hour multimedia solo show

Playwright Ruth Bieber is coming to the college to present her multimedia solo show on her life. The show will take place at 3 p.m. Sept. 27 in Hill 104. The show will be split into multiple parts with time for discussion and questions from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Bieber was born to immigrant parents in 1956. Her show features the highlights of her life as a woman, mother, professional, academic and traveler. Bieber, who is blind, will invite audience members to wear nightshades during the show to fully experience her loss of sight.

Buffalo art studio features exhibition with Ithaca College professor’s work

Paloma Barhaugh-Bordas, assistant professor in the Department of Art, will have a solo exhibition titled “Understory” at Buffalo Arts Studio. The opening reception for the exhibition will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Buffalo Arts Studio. The exhibition featuring her work will run through Nov. 2. At the reception, she will showcase her work produced this summer at the Women’s Studio Workshop and Institute for Electronic Arts at Alfred University. The Buffalo Arts Studio is located at 2495 Main St., Buffalo, New York, 14214.

Orchestral group visits Ithaca College to perform live music with silent film

The Cloud Chamber Orchestra will perform live music to the silent film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 30 in Hockett Family Recital Hall. There will be a moderated question and answer segment with the musicians

following the performance. Funding for this performance is provided by the Office of the Dean in the Roy H. Park School of Communications and the Ithaca Seminar Program, with additional support from the Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival.The event is free and open to the public. Musician Robby Aceto, musician and composer Peter Dodge and musician Chris White will play for the orchestra. Aceto is internationally known for his work as a guitarist. Dodge has performed in a variety of genres, including classical, folk and rock. White has played in a jazz string quartet and with the Cayuga Jazz Ensemble.