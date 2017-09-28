College Briefs Sept. 28

IC Cross-Cultural Retreat urges students to apply for experience

Applications are due for Office of Student Engagement and Multicultural Affairs

Cross-Cultural leadership retreat before

midnight on Sept. 30.

At the 16th annual Cross-Cultural Leadership Retreat, students will have the chance to explore identity, oppression, marginalization and other related issues. Students can use this knowledge to explore their own identity as well as others’ identities and learn to seek justice and create inclusivity on campus and in the community. All current students are eligible to apply.

The retreat is held off campus, and all transportation, meals and lodging is provided at no cost to participants. The bus will depart from campus Nov. 10 and will return on Nov. 12. Any student interested in attending should submit their application on OrgSync before midnight on Sept. 30. All students of any race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender, and ability can apply. Find out more information and check out the application form here: http://bit.ly/2y4IMLl.

Individuals requiring accommodations should contact OSEMA at osema@ithaca.edu or 607-274-3222.

Banned books to be honored all week at Ithaca College Library

The Ithaca College Library is celebrating Banned Books week. In celebration, students, faculty and staff can have their picture taken with their favorite banned book. At schools across the country, some have banned books for being too controversial. This includes “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Scarlet Letter,” according to the Banned Books Week national website.

Participants can go to the Research Help Desk on the second floor of the Gannett Center to have their photo taken with their

favorite banned book. Some banned books will be available, or participants can bring their own.

Photos will be posted to the library’s social

media accounts.

The photo session will take place from noon to 3 p.m. between Sept. 25 and 29.

Participants of Cortaca T-shirt design contest offered giftcards

Ithaca College’s Students Today Alumni Tomorrow (STAT) group is hosting a T-shirt design contest for the annual Cortaca Jug football game. Any current Ithaca College student is eligible to enter the contest, and the winning

designer will receive $400 in gift cards to Amazon. The second-place winner will receive a $75 gift card, and the third-place winner will receive a

$25 gift card.

Students should submit a navy blue design in vector format that will be used on the front of a white T-shirt. The design can be no larger than 14 inches by 15 inches.

Participants may incorporate one of the athletics logos, and STAT will provide a JPEG for the design. Designers are strongly encouraged to download and review the college’s identity standards at ithaca.edu/marcom/identity/ before beginning their work.

The design must reflect a professional look that conveys the excellence, pride and tradition of the college community and the history of the Cortaca Jug game. STAT will be posting submissions onto Facebook to gain votes on the

designs. The top three designs with the most likes will then be given to the final set of judges. The football team captains, the cheerleading team captains, members of the Student Governance Council and the STAT President will then vote on the winning design.

All designs are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 7. Please email the design, along with your name and student ID number, to ithacastat@ithaca.edu.

Stroke patients needed for IC study involving physical therapy

Individuals are being recruited for a study at Ithaca College to learn about the differences in physical therapy programs for those who have suffered a stroke. The study is particularly focusing on how different therapy programs help those with walking and balance issues.

Eligible participants include those who had a stroke more than 6 months ago, who can walk at least 20 feet, without the use of a walker or cane; and who are generally healthy. Those who participate will receive physical therapy either in a pool or on land using a treadmill three times per week for four weeks and will be compensated for their time. The total time for participation in this study is 15 hours.

Student composers encouraged to submit jazz for concert prize

The Ithaca College School of Music is offering a prize to composers who write music for

performance by a jazz ensemble. The winner of the David P. ’60 and Susan W. Wohlhueter Jazz Composition Contest will receive a $1,000 prize along with a recording of the piece performed by the Ithaca College Jazz Ensemble with guest drummer Matt Wilson.

School of Music students at the college will be among the judges of the contest, which provides them with experience in both evaluating the music and by watching its performance. The jazz concert, which will be free and open to the public, is where the composition will be performed. It will be held at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 in Ford Hall.