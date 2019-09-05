College Briefs Sept. 5

Scott Hamula wins AAF award at national advertising competition

Scott Hamula, associate professor and chair of the Department of Strategic Communication at Ithaca College, was selected as the recipient of the 2019 Distinguished Advertising Educator Award. Hamula was honored June 7 at the National Student Advertising Competition (NSAC) luncheon during the American Advertising Federation’s (AAF) national conference in Hollywood, Florida. The Distinguished Advertising Educator Award, which is awarded annually, recognizes the most talented advertising professors in the country. Nominees must be known for hard work and skill in teaching and in student advertisement. They must also show an active involvement in the advertising community. Hamula moved to the college as a professor shortly after becoming an assistant professor at Keuka College in 1993. He co-created the Integrated Marketing Communications major and is now a tenured associate professor and IMC program director. As an active member and leader of many organizations within the advertising profession, Hamula has received several awards in recent years for his service to these organizations. The college has also made it to the NSAC finals six times under Hamula’s leadership. The Ad Lab team at the college was recently named the 2019 winner of the AAF NSAC competition.

Health center offers free resources to students to promote wellness he college’s Center for Health Promotion is offering a variety of free and reduced cost resources to support students.

The office is offering free safer sex supplies and free print resources regarding several health and wellness topics. Light therapy units are available in the office for students to use as well. The office offers free “Be Tick Free at IC” tick removal kits to prevent tick borne illnesses like Lyme Disease. Also available in the office are free nicotine cessation and sleep kits. The office offers free one-on-one or group wellness coaching through its THRIVE at IC program or its Balancing Alcohol and Substance Use to Increase College Success program. The office offers monthly student chair massage days for a charge.

Civil rights attorney comes to Ithaca to speak about the rise of hate crimes

Civil rights attorney Kristen Clarke will speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in Textor 102. Clarke, the president and executive director of the National Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, will speak on the increase of hate crimes. Clarke recently represented Taylor Dumpson, American University’s first black female student government president, in her lawsuit against Andrew Anglin, founder and editor of the Daily Stormer. Dumpson alleged that he initiated an outpouring of online racist comments and other hate speech toward her. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia set a legal precedent Aug. 10, ruling that racist online trolling activity can interfere with one’s equal access to a public accommodation. The event is co-sponsored by Constitution Day, Health Promotion and Physical Education, the Department of History, the Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival, the School of Humanities and Sciences, the Department of Legal Studies, the Park Center for Independent Media, the Department of Politics, and the women’s and gender studies program.

Marketing and Enrollment team launches brand strategy website

The college’s Marketing and Enrollment Strategy team has released a new brand identity standards website, located at ithaca.edu/brand. The website provides guidelines for voice and tone, color, photography, video, graphic elements, the college’s logo and official fonts. The guidelines are designed to help maintain visual continuity and protect the college’s logos.

College to retire myIthaca portal used for prospective students

In the early 2000s, the myIthaca portal was created and allowed students to apply to the college online and check the status of their applications. This helped every student navigate the application process in a personalized fashion. After five years, a new feature was added, IC Peers, that allowed applicants to chat directly with one another to build relationships. This social media activity in myIthaca and IC Peers has been a part of student recruitment and enrollment at the college.The myIthaca platform, built and maintained by the college, has become less effective over time with the emergence of other global technologies and social media applications. This fall, the college will turn off myIthaca after more than 15 years of service to the college and replace it with “state-of-the-art constituent relationship management tools.”