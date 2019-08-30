College postpones construction of presidential residence

Construction for an on-campus residence for the president of Ithaca College has been put on hold to prioritize other construction projects.

The Board of Trustees approved delaying further action involving the project to prioritize student-centered and mission-critical construction projects, said Tim Carey, associate vice president for the Office of Facilities, via email on August 30.

“That project had reached the design phase, but will not be further advanced for the time being,” Carey said.

The Board of Trustees of Ithaca College announced in October 2017 that 2 Fountain Place, the former presidential residence, was going to be put on the market. The residence was purchased March 12 by an Ithaca College alum. The board announced in April 2018 that a new presidential residence would be built on campus, near Emerson Hall and Z Lot. Doug Weisman ’78, chairman of the board’s Buildings and Grounds Committee, told The Ithacan that the board decided to build an on-campus residence for the college’s president so they could be closer to the campus community.

The decision to put a hold on construction also comes after budget cuts for 2019–20. Ithaca College president Shirley M. Collado announced via email to faculty and staff on May 8 that the college failed to meet its projected enrollment of incoming freshman for the 2019–20 academic year. Collado also said in the email announcement that overall enrollment may be lower, but the college’s finances are still healthy.