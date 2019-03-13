Ithaca College alum purchases Two Fountain Place

An Ithaca College alum purchased Two Fountain Place on March 12, the residence that has housed the past six Ithaca College presidents.

Ashleigh Zimmerman ’99 and her husband, Cornell University alum Ryan Zimmerman, purchased 2 Fountain Place and the adjacent 2 Willets Place for $1.7 million. The money will be used to construct the new on-campus presidential residence where President Shirley M. Collado will live, according to a post by Dave Maley, director of public relations.

The on-campus presidential residence is currently in the design phase and is the first major construction project on campus since the construction of the Athletics and Events Center, which was completed in 2011. Tim Carey, associate vice president of the Office of Facilities, said there are no developments to report beyond being in the design phase. The final cost for the project has not yet been determined.

The Ithaca College Board of Trustees announced in May 2017 that Collado would not live in the 120–year–old mansion because of the cost and inconveniences that came along with maintaining it. In April 2018, the mansion was listed at an asking price of $1.5 million for Fountain Place and $450,000 for Willets Place. The college has been negotiating the sale with the Zimmermans since October 2018. According to the post, the properties will be turned into a bed and breakfast.