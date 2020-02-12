IPD warns students about people getting drugged in bars

The Ithaca Police Department is warning people to be aware of possible drugs being slipped into drinks at bars located on The Commons, according to an Intercom announcement Feb. 6.

There has been an uptick in reports of such incidents downtown, IPD Sgt. Kevin Slattery said. Slattery could not disclose which bars are being currently investigated but warned that all students should be conscious of their drinks and surroundings. It is also unclear if these recent incidents are related to similar incidents that occurred in March 2019, as previously reported by The Ithaca Voice. The previous reporting also did not disclose what bars were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, Slattery said