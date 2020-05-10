The Ithacan

Ithaca College anthropology professor dies

Published: May 10, 2020

Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado and La Jerne Cornish, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, have informed the campus community via email that Sue-Je Gage, associate professor in the Department of Anthropology, died unexpectedly May 10.

“Our hearts break with this loss, and our thoughts are with her family, friends, colleagues and students,” the email stated. “On this Mother’s Day, our spirits are especially heavy as we reflect on what this loss means for Sue-Je’s daughter, mother and sister.” 

Gage was an affiliated faculty member in the Center for the Study of Culture, Race, and Ethnicity and in the Women’s and Gender Studies program. Gage was also a faculty advocate in the Office of the Provost.

Previously, she was a member of the inaugural cohort of President’s Fellows in the 2018–19 academic year, in which she researched conflict resolution at the college. Gage also participated in the Ithaca Firsts Mentor Program, where she shared her experiences as a first generation college student. Gage also served on the School of Humanities and Sciences Dean’s Advisory Council. In 2019, Gage participated in the HERS Institute, a leadership development program that supports women in higher education.  

“We recognize that we face this deep loss during a very difficult and isolating time for our society,” the email stated.  

The email stated the college will share information about funeral or memorial services when it becomes available. 

Support services for all members of the campus community are available at any time through the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) by calling 607-274-3136. Faculty and staff can access the counseling services of the Employee Assistance Program by calling 1-800-327-2255.

Alexis Manore can be reached at amanore@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @AlexisManore

