Vincent Wang, dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences, has stepped down from his position.

Wang will be on sabbatical for the Fall semester, but will be returning to the Department of Politics as a tenured professor in the Spring. Michael Richardson, professor in the Department of Modern Languages and Literature, will be taking over the position on an interim basis. His position began July 1. Richardson also served as interim dean of the school from June 2015 to June 2016.