Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 3, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

News

UPDATE: One injured in car crash outside main entrance of college

UPDATE: One injured in car crash outside main entrance of college
  Elias Olsen/The Ithacan
A two-car collision at the main entrance of Ithaca College resulted in one injury Nov. 1. One of the drivers in the accident was a student at the college.
By — Staff Writer
Published: November 3, 2018

Two cars collided at 7:47 p.m. Nov. 1 near the main entrance to Ithaca College on Danby Road, resulting in one non-lifethreatening injury.

Public safety officers responded to the incident, along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance, a local Ithaca ambulance company.

Bill Kerry, director of the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, said a vehicle was making a left turn into the college’s entrance and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle before colliding. The driver who failed to yield was issued a traffic ticket.

Both vehicles were single occupants, and one of the drivers was a student at the college. One of the drivers was transported to the Cayuga Medical Center with a non-lifethreatening injury, and the other driver had no reported injuries, Kerry said. Both cars in the accident received equally heavy damage to the front of the vehicles.

“We’re glad it wasn’t worse,” Kerry said. “It’s a dangerous intersection where there’s a lot of stuff going on.”

Public safety closed the intersection of Alumni Street and Danby Road while the accident was investigated and the debris and cars were moved from the road, Kerry said. The intersection reopened around 8:45 p.m.

Kerry said he could not disclose any more information regarding the two people involved in the collision.

Rachel Heller can be reached at rheller1@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @rachelpparis

Latest Articles

UPDATE: One injured in car crash outside main entrance of college

UPDATE: One injured in car crash outside main entrance of college

By | Nov 3, 2018

Volleyball falls in Liberty League playoffs to Clarkson

Volleyball falls in Liberty League playoffs to Clarkson

By | Nov 3, 2018

Review: Singles for the week of 11/2

Review: Singles for the week of 11/2

By | Nov 2, 2018

Related Articles

BREAKING: Two cars crash outside Ithaca College main entrance

BREAKING: Two cars crash outside Ithaca College main entrance

By | Sep 15, 2016

BREAKING: Two cars crash outside main entrance of college

BREAKING: Two cars crash outside main entrance of college

By , | Nov 1, 2018

Bus crash kills Cornell alumna and injures others

Bus crash kills Cornell alumna and injures others

By | Oct 16, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

Bangs AmbulanceCayuga Medical CenterDanby RoadIthaca Fire DepartmentOffice of Public Safety and Emergency Management