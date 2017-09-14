Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 14, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Opinion

Editorial: Student affairs needs strengthening

Editorial: Student affairs needs strengthening
  Jill Parker/The Ithacan
By The Ithacan
Published: September 13, 2017

At the All-College Gathering this August, Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado spoke about strengthening student affairs at the college. Her statement was met with roaring applause from the community.

The purpose of student affairs is to ensure the success of students at an institution, and it is encouraging to see Collado making this a priority at the start of tenure leading the college. Collado also spoke about student affairs while visiting Faculty Council Sept. 5, saying she is re-evaluating the current provost portfolio and believes it needs to be innovated.

Students at the college would benefit from the return of a division of student affairs. The Center for Counseling and Psychological Services has seen increased demand from students in recent years, causing wait times to increase. Students, particularly low-income, first-generation and students of color struggle with the environment on campus, as shown by the results of the campus climate survey and Fall 2015 campus protests. The retention rate at the college is about 86 percent, while the retention rates at peer group schoolsElon University, Fordham University, Marist College and Boston University, to name a few are in the nineties.

In 2012, the position of vice president of student affairs was eliminated and integrated into the provost position. At the time, then-President Tom Rochon said the college eliminated the position to create a more collaborative environment within the administration. And while other colleges have similarly eliminated their divisions of student affairs and lumped the provost division with the vice president of student affairs position, having a dedicated vice president of student affairs would emphasize the college’s commitment to addressing student problems.    

Putting the burden of both student affairs and academic affairs on one person, the provost, inhibits the success of the students, the faculty and staff. The decision to combine the two portfolios was well-intentioned, and current provost Linda Petrosino has provided stability to the position, which has gone through turbulence. But in an ideal world, the college would have one individual overseeing academic affairs and another focused completely on the student experience at the college.

Simply put, the college needs to allocate more resources to ensure that students are safe, happy and healthy while on campus. The first step in the right direction is to reintroduce both the division of student affairs and the position of vice president of student affairs.

Latest Articles

Q&A: Professor works to advance independent media

Q&A: Professor works to advance independent media

By | Sep 13, 2017

How IC Sports: Senior quarterback Adam Fron

How IC Sports: Senior quarterback Adam Fron

By | Sep 13, 2017

Editorial: Student affairs needs strengthening

Editorial: Student affairs needs strengthening

By The Ithacan | Sep 13, 2017

Trending Stories

CVE program targets Muslims

CVE program targets Muslims

By | Sep 11, 2017

College remembers the life of former IC student Anthony Nazaire

College remembers the life of former IC student Anthony Nazaire

By | Sep 11, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Collado outlines goals at All-College Gathering

Collado outlines goals at All-College Gathering

By | Aug 25, 2017

Students interact with Collado at All-Student Gathering

Students interact with Collado at All-Student Gathering

By | Sep 10, 2017

Brian McAree, former vice president of academic affairs who retired Aug. 23, reflects on nearly 30 years at Ithaca College.

Brian McAree reflects on career at college

By | Aug 25, 2012

Comments

Related Topics

All-College GatheringBoston UniversityCAPSCenter for Counseling and Psychological ServicesElon UniversityFaculty CouncilFordham UniversityLinda PetrosinoMarist College