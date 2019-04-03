Advertisement
Sports

Baseball splits doubleheader at Stevens on March 27

By — Staff Writer
Published: April 2, 2019

The Ithaca College baseball team split a doubleheader at Stevens Institute of Technology on March 27.

In the first game, senior outfielder Garrett Snyder hit a homerun to right field in the top of the second to put the Bombers on the board and make the score 1–1.

In the top of third, senior outfielder Matt Carey scored a run as sophomore outfielder Garrett Callaghan reached on a fielder’s choice. Later in the game, Callaghan advanced to third base and finally home with the help of senior catcher Adam Gallagher filed out to center field.

By the sixth inning, the score was 4–1 as Gallagher homered to the right field. The South Hill squad would hold on to win 4–2.

In the second game, the Bombers jumped out to another early lead Callaghan scored in the top of the first. By the end of the top of the inning, Snyder and Gallagher scored, making the score 3–0.

In the top of fifth, junior first baseman/pitcher Buzz Shirley homered to right center scoring himself and Gallagher. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Stevens started to take control by getting three consecutive runs, turning the score 8–5.

In the top of seventh, Shirley hit a homerun again. The Bombers fell behind by six runs by the bottom of the eighth. The team lost the nightcap 12–6.

 

