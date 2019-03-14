Advertisement
March 14, 2019

Sports

Binder throws near no-hitter in Bombers first victory.

Published: March 14, 2019

The Ithaca College baseball team earned its first victory of the season March 10 against California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California. The win over the No. 18 team in the country was largely thanks to an extraordinary pitching effort from senior pitcher Jake Binder.

Binder pitched a nine-inning, one-hit shutout to secure the 20 win on the road. Binder allowed just one hit in the entire game that kept him from a perfect game. Senior first baseman Weston Clark had the lone hit for the California Lutheran Kingsmen.

The Bombers were slow at the plate for the day as they only scored two runs. However, senior second basemen Webb Little was able to get the Blue and Gold going offensively, hitting on two of three at bats. Sophomore outfielder Garrett Callaghan and sophomore shortstop Jack Lynch contributed one run apiece for the South Hill squad.

 

