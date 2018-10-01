Men’s soccer remains undefeated with 0–0 tie

The Ithaca College men’s soccer team managed to keep its undefeated record intact with a 0–0 tie in overtime against St. Lawrence University on Sept. 29.

Entering the game with a record of 6–0–2, the Bombers were hoping to add another win, while the Saints looked to improve upon their record of 5–1–1.

The starting goalkeepers were sophomore Max Lichtenstein for the Bombers and senior Mike Smith for the Saints. Both goalies did not allow a score on either side, even with 35 total shots throughout the game.

After 90 minutes of play, neither team was able to capitalize and secure a win, bringing the game to overtime. This was the fifth time this season that the South Hill squad had to finish a game in overtime, the second time in the past week.

The Blue and Gold had an opportunity in the first overtime to finish the game with a shot from junior defender Tom Dillmann, but was unable to put it past Smith. This brought the Bombers to a second overtime.

The South Hill squad once again came out of overtime with a tie, but an undefeated record still stands. After the fifth game in overtime, the Blue and Gold are 2–0–3 in overtime games this season.

The Bombers will play their next game against Hobart College at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Hobart College in Geneva, New York.