Track and field teams compete at Cornell despite weather

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the Cornell University Upstate Challenge at Cornell University on Jan. 19. The teams were originally set to host the Ithaca Quad meet, but the other teams were unable to attend the meet because of the weather.

For the women’s team, senior Britney Swarthout claimed third in the 500-meter run with a time of 1:20.39. In the 60-meter dash, junior Meghan Burd finished fourth with a time of 7.99 seconds.

Junior Sarah Rudge earned fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.10. In the 3,000-meter race, junior Parley Hannan ran in 10:46.88 to finish in fifth place.

In the pole vault, sophomore Juliann Terry earned fifth place with a vaut of 3.35 meters while freshman Meghan Matheny took sixth with a vault of 3.20 meters. Freshman Logan Bruce finished sixth overall in the long jump with a distance of 5.49 meters.

On the men’s side, senior Daniel Hart finished fourth in the 1-mile race with a time of 4:23.43. In the 500-meter race, freshman Hunter Wiles ran a 1:10.22 to earn himself a fourth place finish.

Senior Derek Howes finished in second place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.54 seconds. In the 800-meter race, sophomore Alec Hofer finished fourth out of 18 runners with a time of 2:00.29.

Junior Harrison Buttrick clinched the top spot for the Bombers in the weight throw with a fourth-place finish and a throw of 15.70 meters. Senior Kyle Davis earned a fourth place finish in the long jump with a distance of 6.23 meters.

Both teams will compete next at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 and 26 at the John Thomas Terrier Classic in Boston, Massachusetts.