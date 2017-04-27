Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 27, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

College Briefs April 27

College Briefs April 27
  Fernando Ferraz/The Ithacan
Artists 4 Israel, an organization working to benefit Israeli communities through art, along with Stand With Us, a pro-Israel organization, and Student Alliance for IsraeI, helped produce a spray-painted mural at the Free Speech Rock on April 20. Freshman Jimena Luja showed her support by picking up a can and adding to the art.
By The Ithacan
Published: April 26, 2017

Three governance councils write collaborative value statement

The Faculty Council, the Staff Council and the Student Governance Council have joined together to produce a tri-council value statement in light of ongoing campus and global tension. The Faculty Council passed a motion in January to craft a value statement that reflected its commitment to “human decency.”

It states, “In response to campus, national, and world events, we affirm that Ithaca College welcomes faculty, staff, and students from around the globe.  As a learning community, we are inextricably bound to the world and recognize that international visitors enrich our campus, which is further enhanced when our own students and faculty study abroad.”

The statement also encourages scientific  and critical inquiry, and ideas to be shared between scholars and through an open and
respectful dialogue.

The statement also includes that the councils are committed to “nurturing a diverse and inclusive community. … We embrace and learn from these differences, as they strengthen our local connections and facilitate our ability to share in the responsibilities of
global citizenship.”

Sakai to undergo improvements to add features over the summer

Ithaca College’s Sakai site, a portal students and faculty use for course information, will be undergoing improvements this summer. Teaching and Learning with Technology, a unit of Digital Instruction and Informational Services, created a website, http://www.ithaca.edu/diis/services/iss/Sakai/sakai11/, to provide continuous updates to faculty about the timeline of the improvements, new features that were added, training on how to use the new features, support and development opportunities.

TLT is holding drop-in sessions for faculty to receive an overview of new features, to discuss the timeline and to answer any questions faculty have. The first sessions occur during finals week: 1 p.m. May 8 and 10 a.m. May 9. Additional information sessions will be announced and will be located at the Sakai Upgrade Site under Important Dates for Faculty.

Ithaca College dining hall chefs come in second in competition

Ithaca College dining hall chefs came in second place in a cooking competition hosted by Skidmore College. Chefs were challenged to test their skills by creating dishes using a basket of mystery ingredients and were awarded points. They received the silver medal, along with Cornell University, SUNY Geneseo, University at Buffalo, Swarthmore College, SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Albany. Skidmore College won the gold medal, and the bronze medal was awarded to the University of Connecticut, Williams College and Tufts University.

CSCRE to hold lunch discussion on MLK Scholars’ presentations

The Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity will be holding a luncheon discussion surrounding the Martin Luther King Scholars’ presentation about social activism.

The scholars will be presenting a critique of how westernized millennials engage in social activism. The aim of the presentation is to offer an alternative view that promotes active engagement and utilizes social media platforms in a more proactive way. The event will be held 12 p.m. in Clark Lounge, April 27. The discussion series is a part of an ongoing series of talks on topics of race and diversity, organized by
the CSCRE.

Campus Life Award Recipients announced for 2016–17 year

The Campus Life Award is given each year to a select group of graduating seniors to recognize their outstanding contributions to the Ithaca College community through participation and involvement in campus life. To be nominated for this prestigious award, students must have been extensively involved in a number of areas of campus life and have demonstrated significant leadership abilities and accomplishments. The Campus Life Award Committee has selected 10 recipients of the 2016–17 Campus Life Awards. Recipients include Timothy Conners, Natalie Grande, Julia Imbalzano, John Jacobson, Sara  Kim, Ciara Lucas, Olivia Oppenheim, Catherine Proulx, Brandon Schneider and Griffin Schultz.

Four finalists to visit campus for DIIS vice president position

The search committee for the associate vice president for Digital Instruction and Information Services and chief information officer has announce four finalists are being brought to campus. The first candidate will be on campus April 27, the second candidate will be on campus May 1, the third candidate will be on
campus May 3, and the final candidate will be on campus May 4. Members of the campus community are invited to attend an open session with each candidate from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in Textor 103.

The topic for the session will be information security. Specific information about each candidate, as well as a reminder of the open session, will be shared on Intercom.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Lack of class diversity pervades history of higher education

Lack of class diversity pervades history of higher education

By | Apr 26, 2017

Theater students face racial microaggressions in department

Theater students face racial microaggressions in department

By | Apr 26, 2017

Low-income students face systemic barriers to college access

Low-income students face systemic barriers to college access

By | Apr 26, 2017

Trending Stories

Climate survey shows marginalized students struggle at IC

Climate survey shows marginalized students struggle at IC

By | Apr 24, 2017

Ithaca residents come together to rally for science

Ithaca residents come together to rally for science

By | Apr 24, 2017

Writer speaks about foreign policy under Trump administration

Writer speaks about foreign policy under Trump administration

By | Apr 23, 2017

Related Articles

Students and faculty packed into Textor 102 Tuesday, filling the isles to hear well-know author, feminist and cultural critic bell hooks, the penname of Gloria Jean Watkins, speak about media stereotyping based on race and gender.

Author discusses stereotyping

By | Oct 6, 2010

Slow Food Ithaca College, a group that promotes sustainable food, is circulating a petition calling on Sodexo, which runs the college’s dining halls, to adopt more local food to its selections.

Campus groups petition for local dining hall food

By | Oct 27, 2011

The start of the Spring 2011 semester brought an end to the Division of Interdisciplinary and International Studies at Ithaca College. DIIS was officially eliminated as a division of the college beginning the first day of classes. All of its affiliated academic programs and their components were transferred to other schools. The culture and communication…

IC dismantles DIIS; programs redistributed

By | Jan 27, 2011

Comments

Related Topics

College Briefs