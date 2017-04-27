College Briefs April 27

Three governance councils write collaborative value statement

The Faculty Council, the Staff Council and the Student Governance Council have joined together to produce a tri-council value statement in light of ongoing campus and global tension. The Faculty Council passed a motion in January to craft a value statement that reflected its commitment to “human decency.”

It states, “In response to campus, national, and world events, we affirm that Ithaca College welcomes faculty, staff, and students from around the globe. As a learning community, we are inextricably bound to the world and recognize that international visitors enrich our campus, which is further enhanced when our own students and faculty study abroad.”

The statement also encourages scientific and critical inquiry, and ideas to be shared between scholars and through an open and

respectful dialogue.

The statement also includes that the councils are committed to “nurturing a diverse and inclusive community. … We embrace and learn from these differences, as they strengthen our local connections and facilitate our ability to share in the responsibilities of

global citizenship.”

Sakai to undergo improvements to add features over the summer

Ithaca College’s Sakai site, a portal students and faculty use for course information, will be undergoing improvements this summer. Teaching and Learning with Technology, a unit of Digital Instruction and Informational Services, created a website, http://www.ithaca.edu/diis/services/iss/Sakai/sakai11/, to provide continuous updates to faculty about the timeline of the improvements, new features that were added, training on how to use the new features, support and development opportunities.

TLT is holding drop-in sessions for faculty to receive an overview of new features, to discuss the timeline and to answer any questions faculty have. The first sessions occur during finals week: 1 p.m. May 8 and 10 a.m. May 9. Additional information sessions will be announced and will be located at the Sakai Upgrade Site under Important Dates for Faculty.

Ithaca College dining hall chefs come in second in competition

Ithaca College dining hall chefs came in second place in a cooking competition hosted by Skidmore College. Chefs were challenged to test their skills by creating dishes using a basket of mystery ingredients and were awarded points. They received the silver medal, along with Cornell University, SUNY Geneseo, University at Buffalo, Swarthmore College, SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Albany. Skidmore College won the gold medal, and the bronze medal was awarded to the University of Connecticut, Williams College and Tufts University.

CSCRE to hold lunch discussion on MLK Scholars’ presentations

The Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity will be holding a luncheon discussion surrounding the Martin Luther King Scholars’ presentation about social activism.

The scholars will be presenting a critique of how westernized millennials engage in social activism. The aim of the presentation is to offer an alternative view that promotes active engagement and utilizes social media platforms in a more proactive way. The event will be held 12 p.m. in Clark Lounge, April 27. The discussion series is a part of an ongoing series of talks on topics of race and diversity, organized by

the CSCRE.

Campus Life Award Recipients announced for 2016–17 year

The Campus Life Award is given each year to a select group of graduating seniors to recognize their outstanding contributions to the Ithaca College community through participation and involvement in campus life. To be nominated for this prestigious award, students must have been extensively involved in a number of areas of campus life and have demonstrated significant leadership abilities and accomplishments. The Campus Life Award Committee has selected 10 recipients of the 2016–17 Campus Life Awards. Recipients include Timothy Conners, Natalie Grande, Julia Imbalzano, John Jacobson, Sara Kim, Ciara Lucas, Olivia Oppenheim, Catherine Proulx, Brandon Schneider and Griffin Schultz.

Four finalists to visit campus for DIIS vice president position

The search committee for the associate vice president for Digital Instruction and Information Services and chief information officer has announce four finalists are being brought to campus. The first candidate will be on campus April 27, the second candidate will be on campus May 1, the third candidate will be on

campus May 3, and the final candidate will be on campus May 4. Members of the campus community are invited to attend an open session with each candidate from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in Textor 103.

The topic for the session will be information security. Specific information about each candidate, as well as a reminder of the open session, will be shared on Intercom.