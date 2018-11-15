College Briefs Nov. 15

Oracle Honor Society welcomes new students and faculty member

One hundred and sixty-one students were inducted into the Oracle Honor Society on Nov. 5 at a ceremony held in the Emerson Suites.

The Oracle Honor Society is a historic Ithaca College honor society that recognizes academic excellence. New students who achieved a GPA within the top 10 percent of students in their academic schools after completing two full semesters at the college were invited to accept membership into the society.

Each year, the inductees nominate and select a faculty member to be inducted with them. This honor recognizes the faculty member’s excellence in teaching, willingness to

assist or mentor students and involvement in the campus community. This year’s faculty inductee is Sean Reid, dean of the School of Business.

IC Italian professor publishes article about animals in literature

Julia Cozzarelli, professor in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures, has had an article published in the journal “Quaderni d’Italianistica.”

The article, “Between Reality and Symbol: Fierce Dogs and Ferocious Wolves in the Decameron,” focuses on portrayals of canines in Italy’s 14th-century masterpieces by Giovanni Boccaccio and Dante Alighieri. The significance of animals in these texts is multifaceted, including their use as tools for the interpretation of human behavior and a reflection of shifting views on the purpose of animal portrayals in literature at the time.

Associate professor earns award at occupational therapy ceremony

Lynn Gitlow, associate professor in the Department of Occupational Therapy, will receive the International Service Award from the American Occupational Therapy Association at the Annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony on April 6, 2019, in New Orleans.

The AOTA International Service Award recognizes occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants who have made significant contributions to the OT field. This includes individuals who demonstrate a sustained commitment to international OT service, advance occupational therapy abroad in regards to occupational health and occupational justice in underserved countries and provide incentive to extend international relationships and contributions to address global health issues.

Student groups highlight hunger at college’s food insecurity week

Swipe Out Hunger, Challah for Hunger, Food for Thought and other student organizations are raising awareness about student food insecurity during Ithaca College’s Homelessness and Hunger Awareness Week 2018, which is from Nov. 10 to Nov. 18.

There is a graffiti board in the library and tables in the Campus Center where students can sign up to volunteer with Swipe Out Hunger, and there was a Student Leadership Institute session about food insecurity which was held Nov. 13.

Applications now being accepted for Exploratory Program director

Applications are being accepted for a three-year appointment as director of the All-College Exploratory Program at Ithaca College. The person in this position will provide leadership in the ongoing implementation and assessment of recruitment, programming, curriculum and services for exploratory students and will work collaboratively with faculty, staff and administrators across campus.

The position is open only to tenured or senior faculty. The appointed individual will teach two courses each academic year.

HR constructs new mobile program to answer employment questions

The Office of Human Resources has launched its Mobile HR Program for Fall 2018. Each month, the office will host open office hours across campus to better serve college employees.

All faculty, staff and students can attend sessions with any questions regarding employment, development, benefits and more. The next session will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 6 in Dillingham Center.

College launches public search for new vice president position

The co-chairs of the search committee for the new vice president for human and organizational development, innovation and planning announced via Intercom that the search firm Witt/Kieffer launched a public search

in late October. The co-chairs are Diane Gayeski ’74, dean of the Roy H. Park School of Communications, and Marc Israel ’05, assistant provost for finance and administrative operations.

Gayeski and Israel said the committee has also established a website about the search. The committee is hosting listening sessions to inform the community about the role and gain feedback. The sessions are from

9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Nov. 27 in the Taughannock Falls Room in the Campus Center and from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Nov. 28 in Klingenstein Lounge in the Campus Center.