College Briefs Nov. 29

Scholars to hold self-care event as part of series on mental health

The BOLD Scholars will be hosting an event, “Restorative Healing: Self-Care for POC,” Nov. 30 as their second Engaging Mental Health in People of Color (EMPOC) event of the year.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. in the Peggy Ryan Williams Center lobby.

At the event, attendees will be able to engage with the idea that self-care is more than bubble baths and face masks for people of color — it is a revolutionary act.

There will be an interactive Q&A session with Rita Bunatal ’16, founder of Malaika Apparel. The discussion will focus on what authentic self-care means and how people of color can practice it effectively.

Local tea lounge and bar to host showcase dedicated to survivors

The Sacred Root Kava Lounge & Tea Bar will be hosting an artistic showcase titled “When The Silence Stopped” Dec. 14 dedicated to creating a safe space for survivors of sexual assault.

The evening will feature song, dance, artwork and meditation from community members, student and outside organizations who stand in solidarity of sexual assault survivors.

Senior Sara Gutierrez conceptualized the event the morning after Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.

Gutierrez is accompanied by seniors Alisar Awwad, Kylee Roberts, Jacob Stuckelman and Calvin Yohannan in planning the event.

The event involves communicating with the Ithaca community off campus. Between performances of soloists, dancers and poets, organizations from all over Ithaca will be invited to share words of care and unity.

College to hold feedback sessions on transition to new orientation

The Office of New Student and Transition Programs and the August Orientation Committee Chairs will be working together to host four open forums in November and December to share initial updates, draft ideas and gather information from the campus about the transition to a fall orientation model.

The first session, for faculty only, will occur from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30 in the Taughannock Falls Room in the Campus Center. Expected discussion topics for this session are advising, registration and academic programming.

The second session, designated for students, will occur from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 in Emerson Suite A. The topics that are expected for discussion are programming, schedules and

supporting students from different identity and affinity groups.

Additonally, there will be a third session for staff occurring from 3 to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Taughannock Falls Room.

Topics that are anticipated for discussion are programming, scheduling, summer communication and contact initiatives, staffing and logistics.

A final open session will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Roy H. Park School of Communications auditorium. There are no anticipated discussion topics for this session.

Strategic plan steering committee to host two events in December

The Ithaca College strategic plan steering committee will host two events to move the college to the next stage of the planning process.

The first event, “K-12 Students of Today, Implications for Us Tomorrow,” is a talk that will be given by Luvelle Brown, superintendent of the Ithaca City School District. The talk will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Klingenstein Lounge in the Campus Center.

The second event, “Imagining Ithaca Open Session: Update on Progress,” will be hosted by the steering committee and will be a discussion about the process of drafting the vision, mission, values and themes.

It will take place from 12:10 to 1 p.m. Dec. 6 in Textor 102. The next phase of Imagining Ithaca will be announced soon. There will be an opportunity for questions and feedback during the sessions.

Provost’s colloquium to highlight faculty post-sabbatical research

Ithaca College will host an event as a part of the Provost’s Post-Sabbatical Colloquium series Nov. 29. The colloquium will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the second-floor

conference room in the Peggy Ryan

Williams Center.

Michael ‘Bodhi’ Rogers, professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, will speak about his work in a presentation, “Laser Scanning Trim Castle: How Physics and Historic

Preservation Come Together.”

Patrice Pastore, professor in the Department of Music Performance, will also share her research about improvisation in her presentation, “YES, and…The Power of Improvisation to Create Community through Self-Discovery.”

Justine Vosloo, associate professor in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences, will explain her research about evidence-based practice in her presentation, “Connecting scholarship to evidence based practice: Exploring new horizons and navigating challenges.” The facilitator of the event will be Michael Malpass, dana professor in the Department of Anthropology.