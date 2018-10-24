College Briefs Oct. 24

Annual IC Data Day to offer events on analytics in decision making

The Office of Analytics and Institutional Research will be hosting the annual IC Data Day at Ithaca College on Oct. 25. The aim of IC Data Day is to promote a culture of data-informed decision-making to achieve student success at the college.

The sessions at IC Data Day include Data with your Coffee, Careers in Analytics -— How to Land Your First Data Science Job, Visualizing Course Enrollment Data to Better Understand Ourselves and Our Transitions, How Self-Driving Cars Operate and Will Impact Our Future, Improving Decisions and Training in Sports with Big Data, Avoiding Skynet: How to Prevent Machines from Doing the Thinking For Us, Coming Soon — The National Survey of Student Engagement, and Analytics at IC Today and Tomorrow — Showcasing Business Analytics.

Park School to host kick-off for new live event design minor

The Roy H. Park School of Communications will be holding an alumni panel presentation and reception to kick off its new minor, Live Event Design and Management. The panel presentation will be held from noon to 12:55 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Park Auditorium. The panel will consist of Amy Kule ’87, Doug Weisman ’78, Marc Wollin ’78 and Ed Alpern ’78.

Athletic training senior receives grant to attend national diversity program

Senior Anthony Cosby, athletic training major, is a recipient of an Ethnic Diversity Grant from the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA). The grant will allow Cosby to attend and participate in a national student leadership program being held in conjunction with the 2019 Athletic Trainers’ Educators’ Conference.

Awarded by the NATA’s Ethnic Diversity Advisor Committee (EDAC), the EDAC $1,000 grant allows Cosby to attend the iLead Conference for student leaders in the field in Dallas in February 2019 and covers his registration for the NATA’s national meeting held in June 2019 in Las Vegas. Cosby, who is participating in the AT Education’s Academic and Professional exchange program in Carlow, Ireland, for the Fall 2018 semester, has been an active member of the AT Education Program’s EquAT and InclusivAT programming, including work on the recent EDAC grant the program received this past summer to increase diversity in the Ithaca College AT program

and profession.

Administrators present at conference on Gen Z’s effect on higher education

Director of Admission Nicole Eversley Bradwell and Sean Eversley Bradwell, director of the Center for Inclusion Diversity Equity and Social Change, co-presented at the National Association for College Admission Counseling’s 74th national conference in Salt Lake City in early October.

The presentation, “Gen Z, Diversity and Inclusion,” explored the major characteristics of the newest generation of students with a particular focus on how the generation will impact work on diversity and inclusion. Their workshop focused on the major characteristics of Gen Z and subsequent impacts on educational approaches to promote diversity and foster inclusion.

Student loan workshop for artists to discuss financial responsibility

Ben Graney, founder of Artists Support Financial Group, will be hosting a workshop for aspiring performers, artists and musicians to learn about student loan budgeting. The workshop will be held from 12:05 p.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25 in Room 104 of the School of Business. Graney will break down the complexities of student loans, help students start a budget and empower attendees to embrace the uncertainty of performance professions while still making responsible financial decisions.

Visiting professional to host panel featuring local nonprofit groups

The Roy H. Park School of Communications will be hosting Leza Raffel as a Park Professional-in-Residence from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2. Raffel, president of The Communication Solutions Groups, will offer office hours at the Park School to review resumes, conduct mock job interviews, discuss career opportunities and sit in on client phone conferences and staff meetings.

Raffel will also be hosting the “Unsung Heroes Publicity Panel,” a panel of Ithaca nonprofit organizations. The panel, which will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Dean’s Conference Room, will introduce students to local nonprofit organizations that all seek communication support from students at the college. The organizations participating in the panel are Unity House, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Ithaca College Hillel, YMCA of Ithaca, the city of Ithaca and the IC Center for Civic Engagement.

Staff member discusses diversity in corporate and education sectors

Delphia Howze, director of employee relations and development, presented at the Leadership U Global Summit in October in Salt Lake City. Howze’s presentation, “Diversity and Inclusion Journey: From Corporate to Higher Ed,” focused on the commonality of challenges and opportunities in corporations and educational institutions in relation to diversity and inclusion.