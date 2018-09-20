College Briefs Sept. 20

Gallery director to present at forum on working conditions in museums

Handwerker Gallery Director Mara Baldwin has been invited to attend the Independent Curators International Curatorial Forum from Sept. 26 to 29 in Chicago. Partnering with EXPO CHICAGO on this relatively new program, the forum will bring together 30 curators from 18 states.

The goal of the forum is to foster strong national and regional networks for curatorial and institutional collaboration, encourage critical thinking and reflect on practices that are responsive to local art communities, while inscribed in a global art discourse. Baldwin has been invited to present and hold a workshop with a small group of peers titled Issues of Labor, Working Conditions and the Museum.

New staff member hired by college for Office of Student Engagement

The Office of Student Engagement has announced Courtney Owens as the new assistant director of leadership programs. Owens officially began her position Sept. 17. As the assistant director of leadership programs, Owens will oversee the Student Leadership Institute, multiple leadership retreats for Ithaca College students and be the adviser to the senior class and Senior Week Committee.

She graduated from Western Kentucky University with a Master of Arts degree in organizational leadership and previously worked in the University Center and Department of Student Activities at her alma mater. A welcome event was held for Owens from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 17 in the Student Activities Center.

Generational expert to give lecture on effects of mobile and social media

The Roy H. Park School of Communications is hosting a public lecture by Jean Twenge, leading expert on the iGeneration. The lecture, titled “iGen: Advice for the Smartphone Generation,” will be held at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 27 in Emerson Suites.

The lecture is open to all students, staff and faculty. Twenge will be facilitating conversation on the effects of mobile and social media. She will also share her insight on and discuss how communities can exist with a healthy balance of technology and humanity.

College to hold information sessions on uses of FERPA in higher education

The college will be holding two informational sessions on the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. The first session will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and the second one will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The sessions will be held Sept. 27 in Klingenstein Lounge.

Both sessions are open to the entire Ithaca community and will offer the opportunity to learn about best practices.

Brass group to perform free concert and offer class with music students

The Canadian Brass, a renowned brass quintet, will be performing at Ithaca College at 8:15 p.m., Sept. 22 in Ford Hall. This performance is part of the Shirley and Chas Hockett Chamber Music Concert Series.

The Canadian Brass will be presenting a full range of repertoire from trademark Baroque and Dixieland tunes to new compositions and arrangements created especially for them. The group will also hold a masterclass with students from the School of Music on Sept. 23. Both the concert and masterclass are free and open to the public.

Professor edits journal issue about religious communication

Christopher House, associate professor in the Department of Communication Studies, served as guest editor for the Spring 2018 issue of the Journal of Communication and Religion. The Spring 2018 special issue commemorated the 50th anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King Jr., whose religious communication addressed matters of race and racism among other social issues.

The issue was titled “Communication, Religion and Race in America: 50 Years Later and Where Do We Go From Here?” The JCR is a quarterly publication of the Religious Communication

Association, an affiliate organization of the National Communication Association.

New program creates office hours for human resources department

Ithaca College’s Office of Human Resources has implemented a new initiative, the Mobile HR Program. Each month, the Office of Human Resources will host open office hours across campus for all faculty, staff and students. These open office hours will be held Oct. 10 in the Center for Health Sciences, Nov. 14 in the Center for Natural Sciences and Dec. 6 in Dillingham Center.

Student organization to hold festival to celebrate and observe full moon

The Chinese Students and Scholars Association will be hosting its annual Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 12 in IC Square. The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration that takes place to observe the full moon. It is also known for being associated with lanterns, which will be lit and hung up as decorations.