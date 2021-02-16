February 16, 2021
Meetings about college’s financial status open to students

  Ash Bailot/The Ithacan
The first InFinity Presentation of Spring 2021 is from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 22. The meeting will be held over Zoom, and it is open to faculty, staff and students at the college.
By — News Editor
Published: February 16, 2021

InFinity Presentations, which are meetings about the financial status of Ithaca College, are now open to students. 

The first InFinity Presentation of Spring 2021 is from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 22. The meeting will be held over Zoom, and it is open to faculty, staff and students at the college. At the presentation, Bill Guerrero, vice president for finance and administration, and members of the Division of Finance will speak about the college’s finances and provide updates about the 2021–22 fiscal budget. A Zoom link was sent to faculty, staff and students via email Feb. 15. 

Previously, the meetings were open to students, but during the fall semester, they were open to faculty and staff but not students. 

Throughout Fall 2020, the Open the Books coalition campaigned for increased financial transparency from the college. At the All-College Gathering on Feb. 9, President Shirley M. Collado said that the college is financially transparent and that its financial information is available.  

Guerrero said that sophomore Grace Madeya, vice president for business and finance for the Student Governance Council (SGC), requested that the meetings be open to students during a discussion about how the college can be more financially transparent. 

In Fall 2020, the SGC passed the Fall 2020 Tuition Transparency Request Bill. The recommendation asked the college to publish a breakdown of what it spent students’ tuition money on after it refused to give tuition discounts when it decided to hold classes remotely for the fall. The college denied the request.    

Guerrero said the annual audits and Form 990s are available to the public.

Alexis Manore can be reached at amanore@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @AlexisManore

