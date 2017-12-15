Advertisement
Deja View: A look back at pop culture in 2017

Published: December 15, 2017

Senior writer Jake Leary sat down with a collection of Ithacan writers, editors and producers to round out 2017. In the first segment, staff writer Matt Maloney and podcast editor Kendyl Bennett argue about the Grammy nominations. In the second segment staff writer Aidan Lentz gives us his top comic picks of the year. And last, but not least staff writers Antonio Ferme and Liam Conway work through some of the best and biggest movies of the year.

You can read Matt’s review of DAMN. here

You can read Jake’s review of “The Florida Project” here, his review of “Your Name” here, and his review of “Ingrid Goes West” here.

A review of “Logan” by Colin Tessier can be found here.

Liam’s review of “Killing of a Sacred Deer” can be found here.

 

 

