Deja View: A look back at pop culture in 2017

Senior writer Jake Leary sat down with a collection of Ithacan writers, editors and producers to round out 2017. In the first segment, staff writer Matt Maloney and podcast editor Kendyl Bennett argue about the Grammy nominations. In the second segment staff writer Aidan Lentz gives us his top comic picks of the year. And last, but not least staff writers Antonio Ferme and Liam Conway work through some of the best and biggest movies of the year.

