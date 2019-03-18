BREAKING: College cuts ties with food provider Sodexo

Ithaca College announced March 18 that it has decided not to renew its contract with Sodexo, the college’s widely criticized food provider.

The college has had a contract with Sodexo for nearly 20 years. During its time with the college, Sodexo has been subject to criticism on campus due to concerns about its food quality and connections with private prisons. In its announcement, the college said it will instead conduct its dining services “in house” and that the contract will end June 3.

Last Fall, parents circulated a petition calling on the college to review its dining practices after a student was served a moldy hamburger bun. The dining halls have also been criticized for cross contamination that has caused allergic reactions among students. The college held a forum March 4 for the campus community to express feedback about the dining service at the college, at which Bill Guerrero, vice president for finance and administration, said the college was considering transitioning away from Sodexo.

Guerrero began conducting a review of the program in July 2018 to consider the cost and student satisfaction of the program. In a statement that was posted on IC News, Guerrero said the decision was made, in part, as a result of the feedback the college has received from students and parents.

“After listening to questions and concerns raised by students and their families, and examining our options, the college has determined that moving forward with insourcing our dining services is our best course of action,” he said. “We still have many details to work out, but we are confident that through this approach we can provide a high-quality experience for our students at a reasonable cost.”

In a statement to IC News, President Shirley M. Collado endorsed the decision, saying that the move will give the college’s dining services more flexibility.

The college has not yet released any more specifics about how the change will be implemented or how it will impact prices.

This story will continue to be updated.