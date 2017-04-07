Advertisement
April 7, 2017

News

BREAKING: Ithaca College faculty union ratifies contract

  Sam Fuller/The Ithacan
The contingent faculty union held the vote to ratify the contract in the Campus Center Fishbowl on April 6.
By — News Editor
Published: April 7, 2017

The Ithaca College contingent faculty union announced that a majority of the contingent faculty who voted, voted in favor of ratifying the contract with the college, which was signed by the administration and the contingent faculty bargaining committee March 26.

Megan Graham, assistant professor in the Department of Writing, said she is excited about the outcome but would not disclose how many faculty voted or what the percentage of those in favor is. The contract ensures that full-time contingent faculty will be granted longer term contracts after working a certain number of years at the college, and it also gave the part-time faculty a 24 percent compensation increase over four years and longer term job security.

This story will be updated.

Grace Elletson can be reached at gelletson@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @graceelletson

