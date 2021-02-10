College Briefs Feb. 11

Ithaca Music Forum to host lecture featuring gospel music scholar

The Ithaca Music Forum is presenting a lecture by Alisha Lola Jones, a gospel music scholar, at 5 p.m. Feb. 12 on Zoom. The event is called “Black Musical Masculinities and the Art of Enflaming Worship.”

Her book, “Flaming: The Peculiar Theopolitics of Fire and Desire in Black Male Gospel Performance,” details the role of gospel music in the renegotiation and construction of gender identity among Black men. Jones’ writing is focused on African American religious music, sexuality and gender in ethnomusicological research, and has appeared in multiple publications.

IC Students invited to attend virtual award show honoring Spike Lee

Students can join the virtual screening of the 34th Annual American Cinematheque Award at 5 p.m. Feb. 20. The event is free to students and will celebrate the art of filmmaking and honor filmmaker Spike Lee. Registration for the events opens Feb. 19, and students will have access to the screening for 24 hours. Students who RSVP will also be entered in a giveaway to win an American Cinematheque swag bag. The event will give viewers an inside look into Lee’s work, and students will hear stories about him from people who have worked with or for him. Guests include Jodie Foster, Angela Bassett, Ruth E. Carter and Ryan Coogler. The American Cinematheque is a nonprofit cultural art organization based in Los Angeles. It is dedicated to creating an engaged and diverse film community.

Student activity offices open for in-person and virtual visits

The Office of Student Engagement (OSE) and the Student Activities Center (SAC) opened for in-person visitors Feb. 8. Both offices operated virtually beginning in March 2020. Both are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Virtual office hours will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. from Monday to Friday for those who do not want to go in person.

Visitors will have to enter the office from 325 Egbert Hall and leave through the SAC doors. There is a limit of six people in the SAC at a time to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed. Members of student organizations can also reserve space in the SAC through its website. Student organization members who need to pick up supplies from either the office or storage cabinets located in the Campus Center can request contact-free pickup.

New family newsletter launched to engage with IC community

The Office of New Student and Transition Programs (NSTP) launched the new IC Family Newsletter titled the “South Hill Messenger.”

NSTP worked with the IC Family Council and Student, Young Alumni and Family Engagement to create the newsletter. It is intended to keep supporters and families of students engaged and in the fold by highlighting college updates, features and accomplishments of members of the college community, and college happenings. The first newsletter was sent Jan. 29. Past letters will be archived on the family website.

Noon hour meditation to continue virtually during spring semester

Mindful IC and the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life is continuing their noon hour meditation for the spring semester. The event is held virtually at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. No experience is necessary to join, and there is guidance given during the event. After the meditation ends at 12:30 p.m., students can stay on for a discussion until 12:45 p.m. Mondays are focused on mindful meditation, Wednesdays focus on compassion practices and Fridays are for beginners.

Applications open for award honoring community leadership

Applications for the Peggy Ryan Williams Award for Academic and Community Leadership for the 2020–21 academic year are currently open. All juniors and seniors are eligible to apply, and the application closes Feb. 21.

The award is given to students who excel academically, represent outstanding levels of accomplishment, are involved in cocurricular activities and perform service to the Ithaca College and local communities.

Snow fun to be had after winter storm

Junior Aleysha Rivera Bocachica helps shovel out a roommate’s car Feb. 4 outside of the Circle Apartments at Ithaca College. A three-day-long snowstorm that began Feb. 2 dumped approximately 13 inches of snow on Ithaca, leaving cars buried.

Seniors in theater arts department to hold annual cabaret virtually

The Department of Theatre Arts is hosting its 10th Annual Wheels for Women Cabaret virtually Feb. 27. Wheels for Women is working with the Sakhi Shelter for victims of domestic violence in Kerala, India. The shelter helps to train residents to become auto rickshaw drivers.

Kathleen Mulligan, professor in the Department of Theatre Arts, started Wheels for Women to raise money to buy the shelter a new auto rickshaw.

The cabaret is held by senior theater majors at the college. The suggested donations for students is $5.

Summer 2021 course registration opens for undergraduate students

Registration access codes are not required, and it opens at 9 a.m. Feb. 15. The May session will go from May 17 to 28. Summer Session I will go from June 1 to July 2. Summer Session II will go from July 5 to Aug. 6. Students can take four credits of classroom instruction during the May session and up to six credits during each five-week summer session.