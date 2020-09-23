IC has not made any decisions to continue dean searches

Ithaca College has not made any decisions about proceeding with the searches for the deans of the School of Music, School of Business and the Roy H. Park School of Communications.

La Jerne Cornish, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, announced that Karl Paulnack, former dean of the music school, was stepping down at the end of the 2019–20 academic year Sept. 13, 2019. Cornish announced that Diane Gayeski, former dean of the School of Communications, was leaving her position at the end of the academic year Oct. 8. Sean Reid, former dean of the business school, left the college for a position at Providence College in Providence, Rhode Island, over the summer.

Ithaca College began initial searches for the deans of the School of Music and School of Communications in October 2019. Four finalists for the music school dean visited the college to interact with the college community in early March. After the college transitioned to remote learning March 17, three finalists for the Park School dean were interviewed by members of the college community over Zoom.

Cornish then postponed the searches until October because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the college’s finances and enrollment.

Dave Maley, director of public relations, said via email that with the interim deans in place for all three positions, Cornish has not decided how and when the dean searches will continue.

Jack Powers, professor and department chair of the Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies, is the interim Park School dean; Keith Kaiser, Dana professor of music education, is the interim music school dean; and Alka Bramhandkar, professor and chair of the Department of Finance and International Business, is the interim business school dean. Powers, Kaiser and Bramhandkar stepped into their positions July 1 for the 2020–21 academic year.