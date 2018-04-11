College Briefs April 12

Faculty Excellence award recipients announced for 2017–18 academic year

The Center for Faculty Excellence and the Faculty Development Committee announced the recipients of the 2017–18 Faculty Excellence Award on April 6.

The recipients are Barbara Adams, associate professor in the Department of Writing; Kari Brossard Stoos, assistant professor in the Department of Health Promotion and Physical Education; Janet Galván, professor in the Department of Music Performance Studies; Christopher Holmes, associate professor in the Department of English; Luca Maurer, lecturer in the Department of Sociology; and Patrick McKeon, associate professor in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences.

Institutional Research professors have published work recognized

The Association for Institutional Research announced that it is recognizing the work of Yuko Mulugetta, chief analytics officer in the Office of Analytics and Institutional Research, and Abraham Mulugetta, Dana professor in the Department of Finance and International Business, with a Charles F. Elton Best Paper Award.

The Charles F. Elton Best Paper Award honors scholarship that exemplifies the standards of excellence established by the awards namesake. Only research manuscripts that made significant scholarly contributions to the field of institutional research and decision-making in higher education are considered for this honor.

Selection for this award is achieved through two independent peer review processes. The recipients were selected to present their research at the 2016 annual AIR conference, and the resulting manuscript was independently peer-reviewed and accepted for publication. The two are being honored for their research article “Understanding the impacts of standardized test optional admission policy and global implications.”

The Association for Institutional Research supports higher education professionals in the collection, analysis, interpretation and communication of data. AIR provides resources, innovative practices and professional development opportunities for AIR members and the higher education community, including professionals from institutional research, effectiveness, assessment, planning and related fields.

Joel McHale event April 15 will now include meet and greet



Actor and comedian Joel McHale, host of “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” and former star of “Community” and “The Soup,” will perform stand-up comedy at the Ithaca College Athletics and Events Center at 7 p.m. on April 15.

Following the show, there will be a special meet and greet, where 40 ticket holders will have an opportunity to meet McHale in person. Names will be selected at random from the current ticket holder pool on April 11. They will be contacted via email and required to pick up special credentials prior to the show. Tickets are still available, and can be purchased online via Intercom. Customers must create an account to make a purchase. All ticket holders will be automatically entered to win. Tickets are $10 for students, staff and faculty.

The Ithacan’s next editor in chief for 2018–19 academic year chosen



Junior Grace Elletson, a politics major with a concentration in international studies, will assume the position of editor in chief of The Ithacan for the 2018–19 academic year.

Elletson was the only candidate interviewed by the Board of Publications on April 10. Elletson started working for The Ithacan in her freshman year. Throughout her three years on the paper, she served as faculty beat writer, assistant news editor, head news editor and host of “Past Deadline,” one of The Ithacan’s podcasts.

Elletson is also a member of the BOLD Scholar Program, a program founded by Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado that emphasizes diversity, leadership, critical thinking, community building and facilitation of challenging discourse.

Elletson has previously interned at the Cape Cod Times and at Cape Cod Online. She plans to intern for The Christian Science Monitor during summer 2018.

Feminist groups on campus to host activities fair in Fitness Center

Feminists United, Planned Parenthood Generation Action and Queen Strength will be hosting an activity fair and game of glow-in-the-dark capture the flag from 5 to 8 p.m. on April 14 in the Fitness Center. The event is being hosted in conjunction with the Department of Recreation and Leisure Studies.

Her in Action is committed to assisting women build self-confidence and create connections with others through challenge-by-choice initiatives and group-oriented activities. Their philosophy is to create a safe, inclusive environment that champions choice, connection and female empowerment.

The activity fair will include birth control Kahoot, T-shirt making for The Clothes Line Project, rock climbing and circuit workouts.