College Briefs Feb. 20

Women’s network creates club to discuss books about diversity

The Ithaca College Women’s Mentoring Network created a book club focused on the topics of diversity, equity and inclusion. The purpose of the book club is to engage people in conversations surrounding diversity and how the college can have a more inclusive campus. The books may not all relate explicitly to higher education, and the discussions can take members beyond the university lens. The club will meet every two weeks, dividing each book into sections to discuss. The first book the club will read and discuss is “Waking Up White” by Debby Irving.

Dean candidates to visit campus to meet with search committee

Candidates for the School of Music dean search will be visiting the campus March 2–6. Several sessions will be open to the entire campus community. Candidates for the Roy H. Park School of Communications dean search will be visiting the campus March 16–20. Several sessions will be open to the entire campus community. The Park School and the music school dean search committees are each composed of professors in various departments, students and other members of the administration.

Professor receives a local award for work in advocacy education

Sean Eversley Bradwell, assistant professor in the Department of Education, received the 2020 J. Diann Sams African American History Month Award from the Ithaca Common Council.

Before coming to Ithaca and getting his doctorate in policy analysis and management from Cornell University, Bradwell earned a bachelor’s in political science and a master’s in education from the University of Rochester. He joined the Ithaca City School District in 1966 as a social studies teacher and assistant to the principal for multicultural affairs at Lehman Alternative Community School. The following year, he helped moderate the Tompkins County Search Conference on Racism. Earlier this month, Bradwell facilitated a discussion hosted by the Greece Central School District, where teachers, parents and students have voiced concerns about the use of the N-word in school. Bradwell said it’s touching to be honored by Ithaca, their “adopted hometown” of 25 years.

IC to hold events during week to boost school spirit on campus

The college scheduled several events Feb. 17–21 to celebrate “I Love IC Week.” At 7 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Campus Center, teams of three to five people can compete in a series of “Minute to Win It”-style activities, including trivia and entertainment. At 10 a.m. Feb. 19 in the Campus Center, campus community members can write thank you notes to anyone in the college community to celebrate “IC Kindness Day.” At 11:30 a.m. in the Emerson Suites, free ice cream will be available between classes, and attendees can write thank you notes to the college’s donors. At 10 a.m. Feb. 21 in the Campus Center, students can answer trivia questions about the college and win prizes. “I Love IC Week” is organized by Students Today Alumni Tomorrow.

BOLD Scholars program seeking nominations for sophomores

The college is looking to add another cohort of BOLD Scholars. All faculty and staff are invited to recommend students who fit the BOLD Scholar criteria. In order to be considered for the program, potential BOLD Scholars must identify as female and plan to graduate in May, summer or December 2022. They must also be considered full-time students with good academic standing. Applicants must have a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA. However, applicants with a cumulative GPA between 2.2 and 2.5 will be considered on a case-by-case basis after review by a selection committee. Preference is given to nominees who possess exceptional leadership abilities, including strong critical thinking skills, working well in groups and capacity to facilitate challenging discourse. Selected students will earn financial support of up to $27,500 per year, intensive career mentoring, leadership training and the opportunity to develop a campus transformation project.



Professor of English publishes chapter in scholarly text series

Chris Holmes, associate professor and chair of the Department of English, published a chapter in “A Companion to World Literature.” Holmes’ chapter, “Kazuo Ishiguro’s Thinking Novels”, is part of the fifth volume of the book. “A Companion to World Literature” is a far-reaching and sustained study of key authors, texts and topics from around the world and throughout history. Six comprehensive volumes present essays from over 300 prominent international scholars focusing on many aspects of this vast and burgeoning field of literature, from its ancient origins to the most modern narratives.

Employee of 32 years to retire from design technology position

After 32 years of service, Bill Weeks, associate director for network and unified communication architecture for the applications and infrastructure team in Information Technology, is retiring. Weeks started at Ithaca College in 1987 and has been instrumental in designing and building the data and voice networks that the college uses daily. In 2006, Weeks and his son graduated from the college on the same day.