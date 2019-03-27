College Briefs March 28

Alum to present seminar on success in college by being true to one’s self

Jacqueline Alexander ’18 will be presenting the second seminar in the series “How to Succeed in College by Being You” at 3 p.m. April 3 in Klingenstein Lounge. The seminar is sponsored by the Presidential Seed Grant Initiative.

Alexander is currently employed as a research technician in an evolutionary genetics lab at the Georgia Institute of Technology. She took a gap year before applying to graduate school. Her seminar will focus on how she navigated college, her initial career steps in college and how she utilized the strengths of her personality and skills as a first-generation student of color. All members of the community are welcomed to attend, and refreshments will be provided.

FLEFF to present opening speaker on injustices toward immigrants

The Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival will be presenting its opening speakers, Palika Makam, U.S. program coordinator for WITNESS, and Diana Rosa, operations associate for

WITNESS, at an event titled “Eyes on ICE: Documenting Abuses in Immigrant

Communities,” which will take place at 7:15 p.m. April 1 in Textor 101.

WITNESS is a New York-based organization that aims to make it possible for anyone in anyplace to use video and technology to protect and defend human rights.

Theater professor presents paper on German romantic theater in DC

Walter Chon, assistant professor of dramaturgy and theater studies in the Department of Theatre, presented his paper “How German Romantic Theatre Still Shapes Contemporary Culture” to the panel “Teaching German Romanticism to Today’s Undergraduates” at the Northeast Modern Language Association (NeMLA) Conference on March 23 in Washington, D.C.

His paper focuses on the problematic omission and misconception of German romantic theater educations. His paper also analyzes how a modified understanding and appreciation of romantic theater in Germany would contribute richly to the education of drama, theater, history and theory.

IC fitness center will host event to provide inclusive gym environment

Ithaca College’s Fitness Center will be hosting the first WorkOUT, an inclusive workout event and fundraiser for the OUT Foundation, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30 in the Fitness Center. The OUT Foundation supports LGBTQ individuals through a variety of outreach programs like paying for gym memberships, financing gender-affirming surgeries and educating gym owners. WorkOUT will be both a fundraiser and resource fair to provide educational opportunities and help connect people with the LGBTQ community at the college, which can assist in the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.

IC sociology student named fellow by the Newman Civic Fellowship

Ithaca College junior Maria Bushby has recently received the Newman Civic Fellowship. The fellowship is offered through Campus Connect and is awarded to students who are

committed to community, changemakers and public problem solvers. Fellows are nominated by their college presidents on the basis of their potential for public leadership.

Bushby is a sociology major at the college. The fellowship will provide Bushby with training and resources to help develop her assets and passions as well as help develop strategies for implementing social change. The program will last about one year and will include virtual learning and networking opportunities.

Ithaca College to host event to celebrate Longview partnership

Ithaca College community members are invited to attend a celebration reception from

2 to 4 p.m. April 3 in Clarke Lounge. The event is being held to celebrate 20 years of partnership between the college and the Longview nursing home located in Ithaca. There will be an opportunity to visit with Longview residents and staff who will be attending

the event.

History professor presents paper on repression by Algerian armed forces

Jonathan Ablard, associate professor in the Department of History, presented his paper titled “‘Sin pensar en las consecuencias’: Desertion from the Army during the Argentine Dictatorship (1976-1983)” on March 15 at the New York Latin American History Workshop at the University of Rochester.

The research paper revealed a long-standing tension within the Argentine armed forces and talked about how the armed forces repressed wide sectors of the civilian population from 1974 to 1983.

His paper focused on how the repression first required the brutal, internal repression of conscripts and junior officers whose political or social affiliations made them a suspect. The research is based on a large number of recently declassified documents from the Archivo Historico de Justicia Militar that Albard was able to examine during a 2018 summer

research-grant trip.