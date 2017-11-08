College Briefs Nov. 9

Mock–Middle States review set for Nov. 16 for faculty and staff

Faculty and staff are invited to participate in a mock–Middle States reaccreditation review Nov. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Textor 101.

Claudine Keenan, the College’s Middle States adviser, will be meeting with staff and faculty to ask questions the Middle States reviewers might ask during their review visit to campus in February 2018.

For more information about the Middle States review process, highlights can be read on the website at www.ithaca.edu/middlestates. Refreshments will be served at the meeting.

College to hold 15th annual Veterans Day celebration event

The college will be holding its 15th annual Veterans Day celebration Nov. 9 from noon to 1 p.m. The celebration will be held in Ford Hall in the Whalen Center for Music.

The keynote speaker at the event will be Sergeant Major Jeremy Schlegel ’05.

The event is free and open to members of the campus community and the greater Ithaca area. The celebration will be followed by a reception with light refreshments.

More information and a map with directions to the event can be found at the Veterans Day Celebration page for the college at https://www.ithaca.edu/veterans/.

Senior writer for The Ithacan wins national award for article

Celisa Calacal, senior writer at The Ithacan, has won second place in the feature writing category in the Associated Collegiate Press’ national Story of the Year competition for 2016–17.

Her award-winning story, ‘We’re Fighters: Native American Student Driven by His Roots,’ which profiled Victor A. López-Carmen ’17, was published in the May 4, 2017, issue of The Ithacan.

Calacal is a senior journalism major. She has served as The Ithacan’s Life & Culture editor and Opinion editor and is currently heading up the paper’s investigative reporting team.

The Associated Collegiate Press is the oldest and largest membership organization of college journalists in the country.

Physical therapy professors give presentation at health conference

Chris McNamara, clinical associate professor and clinic director in the Department of Physical Therapy, and Sarah Fishel, assistant professor in the Department of Physical Therapy, presented their work Aquatic Exercise: Creating Opportunities for Wellness for Adults with Neurological Conditions at the World Aquatic Health Conference, in Denver, Colorado, from Oct. 18 to 20.

The presentation highlighted opportunities that the aquatic environment can provide for individuals with neurological impairments, including fitness activities involving strengthening, cardiovascular conditioning and balance. The two-hour course was an extension of their current research comparing the effects of aquatic and land-based exercise on the gait and balance of individuals with chronic stroke.

The Ithacan receives multiple awards at newspaper conference

The Ithacan has been awarded one of the highest student journalism honors in the country: induction into the Associated Collegiate Press Pacemaker Hall of Fame.

The ACP is the oldest and largest membership organization of college journalists in the country. The Pacemaker Hall of Fame recognizes publications that have received at least 15 Pacemaker and Pacemaker Finalist awards. With its induction into the Hall of Fame, The Ithacan joins such major university publications as the Indiana Daily Student and the Kansas State Collegian.

In addition to the Hall of Fame induction, The Ithacan was awarded a 2016–17 Newspaper Pacemaker Finalist Award, first place in the website category in the convention’s Best of Show competition and eighth place in the multimedia package category in the Best of Show competition for “Student Workers Maintain the Ithaca College Natural Lands” at the National College Newspaper Convention in Dallas.

Faculty in Dept. of Gerontology give presentations at conference

Junior Martha Murphy, Elizabeth Bergman, asssociate professor and chair in the Department of Gerontology, and Christine Pogorzala, assistant professor in the Department of Gerontology, presented at the State Society on Aging of New York 2017 Conference.

Murphy’s presentation focused on the benefits music provides to older people, Bergman’s presentation focused on hospice and palliative care, and Pogorzala’s presentation was about learning opportunities in a memory loss and aging course.

The conference, The Many Worlds of Aging: Implications for Policy, Research, Education, and Practice, took place Oct. 25 through 27 in Saratoga Springs, New York.

SSA is an interdisciplinary membership society that brings people together that work to improve the quality of life for older New Yorkers. Mary Ann Erickson, associate professor in the Department of Gerontology at Ithaca College, is the current president.