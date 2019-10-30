Public Safety Logs Oct. 14 – Oct. 20

October 14
Stalking
LOCATION: On-campus residence hall
SUMMARY: A caller reported third-hand information that a person was following and contacting another person after being previously told to stop. The incident was reported to Title IX. Tom Dunn, associate director for the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, responded.
Suspicious Person
LOCATION: Peggy Ryan Williams Center
SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person jumping from different tiers of the building doing “parkour.” The officers reported the area was checked and they were unable to locate the person described. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Change in the Case Status
LOCATION: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management
SUMMARY: The officer reported that the petit larceny that occurred Oct. 10 in Bogart Hall was changed to unfounded. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
SCC Disruptive/Excessive Noise
LOCATION: Terrace 10
SUMMARY: The officer reported persons yelling, screaming and making excessive noise. The officer reported the caller requested no judicial actions taken and officer gave warning for judicial action. Master Patrol Officer Robert Jones responded.
October 15
Safety Hazard
LOCATION: Farm Pond Road
SUMMARY: The officer observed a person in dark clothing walking in the middle of the roadway. The officer made contact and advised the person to walk on the sidewalk. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: Terraces
SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person was yelling the words “stop” and “no.” The officers reported the area was checked and they were unable to locate the person described. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
SCC Fire Related Offenses
LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 130
SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety reported, while conducting safety inspections, that a person was found to be in possession of a gas canister. One person was judicially referred for possession of dangerous substances or materials. Enoch Perkins, fire protection specialist for EH&S responded.
October 16
Assist NY State Police
LOCATION: Coddington Road
SUMMARY: The officers assisted New York State Police at the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.
October 17
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 351
SUMMARY: The caller reported their game console was signed into while the caller was not on campus. Sergeant Donald Lyke responded and provided assistance.
Suspicious Circumstance
LOCATION: Garden Apartment 26
SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person entering area through a patio door. The officer determined the person was a taxi driver picking up a person. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Medical Assist/ Injury Related
LOCATION: Talcott Hall
SUMMARY: EH&S reported a person tripped, broke a mirror and the mirror lacerated their foot. One person was transported to the health center. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.
Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree
LOCATION: Circle CommunityBuilding
SUMMARY: The officer reported an unknown person damaged a washing machine. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
October 18
Suspicious Person
LOCATION: Friends Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported a person asleep. The officer determined the person was fine. A warning was issued for judicial action. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded to the incident.
Petit Larceny Under $50
LOCATION: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: The caller reported that an unknown person stole a sweatshirt from the laundry room. The investigation is pending. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.
SCC Drug Violations
LOCATION: West Tower
SUMMARY: EH&S reported drug paraphernalia was found while conducting fire inspections. The officer judicially referred two persons for college drug policy. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded to the incident.
October 19
Accidental Property Damage
LOCATION: Academic Quad
SUMMARY: The caller reported damage to an outdoor sign. The officer reported the damage may be the result of weather and age. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
October 20
Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree
LOCATION: West Tower
SUMMARY: The caller reported damage to ceiling tiles. The officer reported the damage was caused by an unknown person. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded to the incident.