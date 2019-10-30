Public Safety Logs Oct. 14 – Oct. 20

October 14

Stalking

LOCATION: On-campus residence hall

SUMMARY: A caller reported third-hand information that a person was following and contacting another person after being previously told to stop. The incident was reported to Title IX. Tom Dunn, associate director for the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, responded.

Suspicious Person

LOCATION: Peggy Ryan Williams Center

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person jumping from different tiers of the building doing “parkour.” The officers reported the area was checked and they were unable to locate the person described. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Change in the Case Status

LOCATION: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management

SUMMARY: The officer reported that the petit larceny that occurred Oct. 10 in Bogart Hall was changed to unfounded. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

SCC Disruptive/Excessive Noise

LOCATION: Terrace 10

SUMMARY: The officer reported persons yelling, screaming and making excessive noise. The officer reported the caller requested no judicial actions taken and officer gave warning for judicial action. Master Patrol Officer Robert Jones responded.

October 15

Safety Hazard

LOCATION: Farm Pond Road

SUMMARY: The officer observed a person in dark clothing walking in the middle of the roadway. The officer made contact and advised the person to walk on the sidewalk. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Terraces

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person was yelling the words “stop” and “no.” The officers reported the area was checked and they were unable to locate the person described. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

SCC Fire Related Offenses

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 130

SUMMARY: Environmental Health and Safety reported, while conducting safety inspections, that a person was found to be in possession of a gas canister. One person was judicially referred for possession of dangerous substances or materials. Enoch Perkins, fire protection specialist for EH&S responded.

October 16

Assist NY State Police

LOCATION: Coddington Road

SUMMARY: The officers assisted New York State Police at the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage. Master Patrol Officer Waylon DeGraw responded.

October 17

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Circle Apartment Building 351

SUMMARY: The caller reported their game console was signed into while the caller was not on campus. Sergeant Donald Lyke responded and provided assistance.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Garden Apartment 26

SUMMARY: The caller reported an unknown person entering area through a patio door. The officer determined the person was a taxi driver picking up a person. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Medical Assist/ Injury Related

LOCATION: Talcott Hall

SUMMARY: EH&S reported a person tripped, broke a mirror and the mirror lacerated their foot. One person was transported to the health center. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded.

Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree

LOCATION: Circle CommunityBuilding

SUMMARY: The officer reported an unknown person damaged a washing machine. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

October 18

Suspicious Person

LOCATION: Friends Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported a person asleep. The officer determined the person was fine. A warning was issued for judicial action. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded to the incident.

Petit Larceny Under $50

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: The caller reported that an unknown person stole a sweatshirt from the laundry room. The investigation is pending. Security Officer Joe Opper responded.

SCC Drug Violations

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: EH&S reported drug paraphernalia was found while conducting fire inspections. The officer judicially referred two persons for college drug policy. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded to the incident.

October 19

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: Academic Quad

SUMMARY: The caller reported damage to an outdoor sign. The officer reported the damage may be the result of weather and age. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

October 20

Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree

LOCATION: West Tower

SUMMARY: The caller reported damage to ceiling tiles. The officer reported the damage was caused by an unknown person. The investigation is pending. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded to the incident.