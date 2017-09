Public Safety Logs Sept. 11–14

September 11

Property Damage

LOCATION: Lot O

SUMMARY: Caller reported two-car property damage in motor vehicle accident. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded. A report was taken.

Criminal Tampering

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, caller reported marijuana paraphernalia and smoke detector covered. Officer judicially referred one person. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

LOCATION: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Officer reported one person on recreation trails after hours. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana and trespassing. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

September 12

Off-campus incident

LOCATION: Not provided

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that a person was possibly given a drug and sexually assaulted. Incident was referred to the Tompkins County sheriff. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Criminal possession of marijuana

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: During health and safety inspection, caller reported marijuana paraphernalia. Officer judicially referred one person for possession of a controlled substance. Patrol officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

September 13

Criminal tampering

LOCATION: Circle Apartments SUMMARY: During health and safety inspections, person found smoke detector tampered with and marijuana paraphernalia. Officer

judicially referred one person. Pending investigation about criminal tampering of smoke detector. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Off-campus incident

LOCATION: Not disclosed

SUMMARY: Ithaca police department reported 25 people arrested for various violations. Master Security Officer Amy Noble responded.

September 14

Criminal mischief

LOCATION: Lot J

SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person damaged tires on vehicle. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded. Investigation pending.

Fire alarm accidental

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman responded.

Reclassification of crime

LOCATION: Lot L

SUMMARY: Officer reported incident originally reported on Sept. 8 was reclassified from unlawful possession of marijuana to criminal possession. Patrol Officer Jake Tubbs responded.

Safety hazard environmental hazard

LOCATION: Lot J

SUMMARY: Person reported vehicle leaking transmission fluid. Spill area cleaned. Environmental Safety Specialist Mark Ross responded.