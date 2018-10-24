Public Safety Logs Oct. 8-Oct. 13

October 8
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments Building 150
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage
Location: F-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported possibly damaging a parked vehicle. Owner of vehicle believes there is no damage but will examine in daylight to confirm. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
Medical Assist/Psychological
Location: Hood Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person took numerous pills and left the building. Person taken into custody under the mental hygiene law and transported to hospital by ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
October 9
Medical Assist/Illness Related
Location: Circle Apartments Building 131
SUMMARY: Caller reported person having allergic reaction to medication. Person transported to hospital by ambulance staff. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.
Medical Assist/Psychological
Location: Garden Apartment 28
SUMMARY: Caller reported person acting strange. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and was transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
Criminal Mischief 4th Degree
Location: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged exit sign. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded. Investigation pending.
October 10
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
Location: East Tower
SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.
Medical Assist/Illness Related
Location: Circle Apartments Building 175
SUMMARY: Caller reported having difficulty breathing. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Check on the Welfare
Location: Terrace 5
SUMMARY: Caller reported being unable to make contact with a person for two weeks. Officer located person. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
October 11
Safety Hazard
Location: Circle Lot 12
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown vehicle leaked oil. Spill area cleaned. Environmental Safety Specialist Mark Ross responded.
SCC Fire Safety-Related Offenses
Location: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported mold on air conditioner. Environmental Health and Safety staff and facilities cleaned air conditioner. Environmental Health and Safety staff reported two people warned for having candles. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.
Fire Alarm Accidental
Location: Circle Apartments Building 181
SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by person cooking. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.
October 12
Fire Alarm Co/Gas Alarm Activation
Location: Garden Apartment 27
SUMMARY: Simplex reported carbon monoxided alarm. Activation caused by problem with boiler exhaust. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.
SCC Disruptive/Excessive Noise
Location: Terrace 5
SUMMARY: Caller reported noise complaint and residents failing to comply. Officer judicially referred two people for noise violation and the failure to comply. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.
SCC Drug Violations
Location: Terrace 3
SUMMARY: Caller reported an odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for violation of the drug policy. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
October 13
SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol
Location: Terrace 12
SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated person. Officer judicially referred one person for underage possession of alcohol. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.
SCC Public Exposure
Location: L-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported person urinating in public. Student Auxiliary Safety Patrol judicially referred one person for public exposure. Student Auxiliary Safety Patrol responded.
Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree
Location: Substation Road
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person moved couch. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded. Investigation pending.
Medical Assist/Injury Related
Location: G-Lot
SUMMARY: Caller reported tripping on sidewalk, falling and injuring hands and knees. Person declined medical assistance. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.
Comments