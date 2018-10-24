Public Safety Logs Oct. 8-Oct. 13

October 8

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 150

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Motor Vehicle Accident/ Property Damage

Location: F-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported possibly damaging a parked vehicle. Owner of vehicle believes there is no damage but will examine in daylight to confirm. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Medical Assist/Psychological

Location: Hood Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person took numerous pills and left the building. Person taken into custody under the mental hygiene law and transported to hospital by ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

October 9

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: Circle Apartments Building 131

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having allergic reaction to medication. Person transported to hospital by ambulance staff. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.

Medical Assist/Psychological

Location: Garden Apartment 28

SUMMARY: Caller reported person acting strange. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and was transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged exit sign. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded. Investigation pending.

October 10

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: Circle Apartments Building 175

SUMMARY: Caller reported having difficulty breathing. Person was transported to hospital by ambulance staff. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Check on the Welfare

Location: Terrace 5

SUMMARY: Caller reported being unable to make contact with a person for two weeks. Officer located person. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

October 11

Safety Hazard

Location: Circle Lot 12

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown vehicle leaked oil. Spill area cleaned. Environmental Safety Specialist Mark Ross responded.

SCC Fire Safety-Related Offenses

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported mold on air conditioner. Environmental Health and Safety staff and facilities cleaned air conditioner. Environmental Health and Safety staff reported two people warned for having candles. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 181

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by person cooking. Patrol Officer Corrine Searle responded.

October 12

Fire Alarm Co/Gas Alarm Activation

Location: Garden Apartment 27

SUMMARY: Simplex reported carbon monoxided alarm. Activation caused by problem with boiler exhaust. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.

SCC Disruptive/Excessive Noise

Location: Terrace 5

SUMMARY: Caller reported noise complaint and residents failing to comply. Officer judicially referred two people for noise violation and the failure to comply. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty responded.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: Terrace 3

SUMMARY: Caller reported an odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for violation of the drug policy. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

October 13

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: Terrace 12

SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated person. Officer judicially referred one person for underage possession of alcohol. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

SCC Public Exposure

Location: L-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person urinating in public. Student Auxiliary Safety Patrol judicially referred one person for public exposure. Student Auxiliary Safety Patrol responded.

Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree

Location: Substation Road

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person moved couch. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded. Investigation pending.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

Location: G-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported tripping on sidewalk, falling and injuring hands and knees. Person declined medical assistance. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.