Public Safety Logs Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Sept. 29

Safety Hazard

LOCATION: Garden Apartment 25

SUMMARY: Caller reported two bicycles were blocking the stairwell. Officer notified the owners, and the bikes were removed. Master Security Officer Amy Noble responded.

Sept. 30

Accidental Property Damage

LOCATION: The Dorothy D. and Roy H. Park Center for Business and Sustainable Enterprise

SUMMARY: Caller reported a water leak that caused damage to ceiling tiles. Officer reported no damage to ceiling tiles. Custodial services were notified and responded to caulk the unit. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: Athletics and Events Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported thirdhand information that an unknown person was moving furniture and equipment at the COVID-19 testing site. Officers reported unable to locate the person. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

Oct. 1

Burglary No Force 2nd Degree

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 181

SUMMARY: Caller reported an unknown person entered the residence and stole an item from the residence. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Oct. 2

Suspicious Circumstance

LOCATION: The Circle Apartments Building 181SUMMARY: Officer reported observing a chair hanging off the second-floor balcony and several pieces of paper attached to the exterior wall of the building. Officer directed the person to remove the chair from the balcony because of a safety hazard and remove the papers attached to the building because of fire hazard. Master Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.